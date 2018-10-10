Bella Hadid Celebrates 22nd Birthday With Two Cakes, Lots of Kissing & Lavish Party With Friends

Tuesday night, Bella Hadid celebrated her 22nd birthday with boyfriend The Weeknd, her sister Gigi, brother Anwar, family, and friends in New York City, reports Harper’s Bazaar. From videos shared of the event, it seems as though the model’s friends and family threw her a surprise bash at her home to celebrate the event.

Hadid’s outfit for the occasion consisted of a sexy black bustier-corset-style strapless shirt, complete with sequins and chains, and ripped black trousers. She wore a tiny delicate cross necklace which dangled on her bare chest, while her wrists were decked out in glitzy thick-banded bracelets. She also wore a choker necklace of many chains across her neck. The star had every single finger decked out with diamond rings as well. Hadid’s jewelry was complete with diamond encrusted hoop earrings.

Much of the evening’s events were captured and shared through Instagram by friends and family, such as photos shared by The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), on which the Inquisitr previously reported. It appears as though the party was butterfly themed, with the cake sporting a cascade of them, and still more butterflies integrated into the streaming lit-up decor throughout the rest of the party.

Apparently, Hadid made an extra special effort to spend intimate PDA time with her boyfriend for the entire night. The couple was spotted kissing and hugging many times, as the photos reveal. In the above photo, Bella sits on The Weeknd’s lap sideways with her arms draped around his neck casually and comfortably. The Weeknd also has his arm about the model’s side as the two embrace in a passionate kiss. There is just no keeping these two apart, it seems.

Bella’s sister Gigi shared another picture of the model about to blow out the candles on her four-tier cake.

“Celebrating my incredible lil sissy @bellahadid tonight!… I love you beyond words my butterfly angel,” said Gigi on her Instagram post.

Elle added details on the birthday morning celebratory breakfast which Hadid and The Weeknd enjoyed in Soho. They went to a fancy restaurant called Ladurée and enjoyed a decadent pancake breakfast complete with champagne, according to the stars’ Instagram stories. It was there at breakfast that Bella had her first birthday cake for the day. That would later turn into two with her impressive cake at the evening event. As the couple was leaving the restaurant, they took a moment to make out in the street, openly and comfortably, as the crowd and cameras watched.