NFL Week 6 Picks: Watch Live Stream Of Eagles At Giants & Latest Odds, Spread, & Analysis

If you’re looking to make your NFL Week 6 picks, Thursday Night Football is featuring an NFC East rivalry game between the Philadelphia Eagles at the New York Giants. By a large margin, experts who have given their NFL Week 6 picks are backing the 2-3 Philadelphia Eagles to beat the 1-4 New York Giants. As far as the books go, by a narrow margin, the money is also backing the Giants to fall to the defending Super Bowl champion. The last time these two teams played last December, the Eagles beat the Giants 34-29. Including four postseason games, these two rivals have played each other a total of 170 times, and New York leads the close series 85-83-2.

Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 6, and the NFL action comes to us from MetLife Stadium at 8:20 p.m. EST, on FOX and the NFL Network. If you’re looking to live stream the game, Amazon Prime members can enjoy streaming the NFL game live as part of their subscription. In addition to listening to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, Prime members also have the option of listening to Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm call the action, the first all-female cast to broadcast an NFL game. Amazon Prime comes with a free trial for new users.

FuboTV and Sling TV also streams NFL games live, and they also come with a free trial for new users. If you’re looking to listen to the audio stream of the game, as Giants Wire reported, XM Streaming 882 has the Giants feed and XM Streaming 825 has the Eagles feed.

Eagles Searching For First Road Victory

The Eagles have looked like a lot of things this NFL season, but a defending Super Bowl champion isn’t one of them. The Eagles were successful in their NFL opener against the Falcons, winning 18-12, but they have largely struggled on the field ever since. The Eagles picked up their second victory against the Indianapolis Colts (20-16) in Week 3. Most recently, last Sunday, Philly lost to the Minnesota Vikings 23-21.

In that NFL Week 5 game, quarterback Carson Wentz completed 24 of his 35 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns. The signal caller carried the ball five times for 26 yards. Jay Ajayi led the ground report with eight carries for 29 yards. The Eagles had no rushing touchdowns against the Vikings.

"We don't hang our heads. We go right back to work. Trust me. I promise you we will not quit."@cj_wentz was mic'd up during last Sunday's game. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/W7phwYzONl — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 10, 2018

Zach Ertz logged 10 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown. Shelton Gibson found one reception for a huge 48 yards. Wendell Smallwood received the ball three times for 44 yards and a TD. Defensively, Jordan Hicks led with nine tackles. Sidney Jones and Nigel Bradham each managed seven tackles a piece. Brandon Graham had three tackles, and he was the only player to record a sack.

For the season, the Eagles rank 21nd in the NFL in total offense, and they are putting 20.6 points up on the scoreboard on average. Carson Wentz has completed 67.2 percent of his passes this season for 914 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. The Eagles ground attack is averaging 110.8 yards per game, with Jay Ajayi leading with 184 yards and three touchdowns. The Philly defense ranks 10 in the NFL in yards allowed, giving up 20.8 points per game on average and 343.2 yards.

#PHIvsNYG Status Report

Out: LB Alexander (quadricep), LB Gerry (ankle, knee), S Graham (hamstring), DT Ngata (calf), RB Sproles (hamstring) — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 10, 2018

Unfortunately, as Bleeding Green Nation reported, Philly has ruled out five players in the Thursday Night Football game: Linebackers D.J. Alexander (quad) and Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf), and star running back Darren Sproles (hamstring). In addition, Jay Ajayi is out for the NFL season. This all spells a bleak future for the Eagles over the upcoming weeks of football.

Giants Searching For First Home Victory

With finding only one victory against the Texans (27-22) in Week 3, the Giants are simply playing bad football, and most experts feel that quarterback Eli Manning is playing way too conservatively by not throwing deep balls to Odell Beckham Jr. In Week 5, New York narrowly lost to the Carolina Panthers 33-31.

In that NFL game, Manning completed 22 of his 36 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Odell Beckham Jr. logged eight receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown. There wasn’t a rush game for the Giants outside of star rookie player Saquon Barkley, who carried the ball 15 times for 48 yards. Barkley caught four receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Like the Eagles, the Giants had no rushing touchdowns in Week 5.

"You got to grow into that role and earn the respect of your teammates." Even though he's a rookie, @saquon is looking to become a leader on the #NYGiants. Read: https://t.co/mUhRa3adBB pic.twitter.com/frJ9Kcrnfp — New York Giants (@Giants) October 10, 2018

On the defense side of the ball, Landon Collins logged eight tackles, and Eli Apple had five. Janoris Jenkins and Curtis Ripley each found an interception a piece. For the season, the Giants’ D ranks 12 in yards allowed, and they have allowed 23.8 points per contest on average and 354.8 yards per game. Offensively, New York ranks 25th in the NFL in total offense, scoring 20.8 points per game and 337.8 yards. Eli Manning has completed 71.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,381 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Injury wise, the Giants have ruled out tight end Evan Engram (knee) and wide receiver Russell Shepard (neck). Tight end Rhett Ellison (foot) is listed as questionable.

NFL Week 5 Picks & Odds For New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

As of the time of this writing, the Philadelphia Eagles are favored to beat the New York Giants with a spread of -3. Though the majority of expert NFL picks are pointing to an Eagles victory in Week 5, there is another option for this game to look at.

The majority of NFL Week 6 picks may be with Philly, but most fans are having a tough time backing either team, given their largely poor outing this season. Normally, it would be tempting to back the Eagles against the Giants—especially since the Eagles normally perform really well against the Giants in New York—but with Sproles and Ajayi out, this is now a different team. However, the over/under has intrigued many fans and pundits.

When this game opened, the over/under was at 44, and most of the experts are siding with the over by a fairly large margin. Currently, the over/under for the Giants and Philly meeting sits at 43 points, so if the majority of experts are right, this makes the over even more tempting. These two teams are known to light up the scoreboard when they meet, and despite some injuries and key players out, NFL analysts are expecting this to be another high scoring game between the NFC East rivals; at least, high scoring enough to get past 44. In their last five meetings, only one game failed to break 50 points.

The expert NFL Week 6 picks are with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New York Giants by more than a field goal, and most of them are taking the over, which currently sits at 43.