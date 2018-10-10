Sarah Paulson Confesses That She ‘Didn’t Choose’ To Fall In Love With Holland Taylor In New Interview

Love comes in all shapes, sizes, and ages — just ask actress Sarah Paulson.

Since the beginning of her relationship with actress Holland Taylor, many people have been fixated on the couple’s age difference. Paulson is just 43-years-old whereas Taylor is 32 years her senior at 75-years-old. For a while, Paulson remained tight-lipped about her relationship but recently, the Ocean’s 8 star has been opening up about her love life in interviews.

Most recently, Paulson sat down with Elle where she chatted about a number of topics, including her relationship with Taylor. The pair made their relationship public in December of 2015 but they were dating six months prior to making it public knowledge. Paulson shares that you don’t really choose who you love in the interview.

“I didn’t choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it’s interesting to people is that on paper, it’s unconventional.”

“For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me — just trying to be as real as possible,” she continued. “If that inspires anybody else, that can’t be a bad thing.”

Paulson also touched on trying to maintain a balance between her personal life and professional life and recalls what someone once told her about the work/ life balance.

“I don’t have children; I’m not married. But I have a lot of intimate relationships—my nieces and nephews, and a wonderful circle of friends. I don’t see them enough. This idea that you can have it all is another thing to be challenged. Somebody once said to me, ‘You can have anything you want, but you can’t have everything.'”

The actress then went on to explain that right now in her professional career, she has a lot of people calling her for roles and she wants to “strike” while the iron is hot. She says that one day, people could stop calling her for roles so she feels like she needs to choose her professional career over her personal one at the time, even if it means sacrificing some family time.

And Paulson’s words on her relationship with Holland is not the only thing that she has said about it in recent months. According to People, Paulson also opened up about her relationship this past summer, saying that she isn’t dating the 75-year-old because she has “mommy” issues, she’s dating her because she loves her.

“I think a lot of people have a stunted way of looking at older people, it’s a way of distancing themselves from something that they think will not happen to them,” Paulson shared. “I have the good fortune of being with someone who is older and wiser than I am.”

Sarah can next be seen in the movie Glass, which premieres in January of 2019.