Donald Trump’s Take On Hurricane Michael: ‘It’s Like A Massive Tornado’

Donald Trump bestowed his blessings on those living in the path of the hurricane and said, 'It’s like a big tornado, a massive tornado. I say God bless you all.'

After Donald Trump was briefed in the Oval Office about the destructive fury of Hurricane Michael, which has sustained winds reaching 150 mph, Trump exclaimed that the hurricane was “like a big tornado.”

As Raw Story reports, even Donald Trump was aghast at the sheer size of the hurricane, noting that it seemed to be almost as immense as the entire gulf itself. He then suggested that nobody in history had ever seen a storm quite like Hurricane Michael before.

“It’s almost the entire size of the gulf. And they haven’t seen that, maybe they haven’t seen that at all. Nobody’s seen that before.”

According to The New York Times, Governor Rick Scott also explained, “This is the worst storm that our Florida Panhandle has seen in a century.” However, Scott himself was aware that the storm was, in fact, a hurricane and not a tornado.

It is alleged that reporters who happened to be present in the room after the White House briefing remarked that Trump called the hurricane a “massive tornado” after which he gave his blessings to those living in its path, calling upon God to be with them in their hour of need.

“It’s like a big tornado, a massive tornado. I say God bless you all.”

In terms of when Donald Trump will be visiting the affected regions of Florida, he announced that he felt it was best to take a tour on Sunday once the winds of Hurricane Michael had subsided, explaining that if he showed up beforehand he would just be getting in the way of rescue operations and that he wanted responders to focus on victims of the hurricane rather than himself.

“We want to get down there as soon as possible. At the same time, I don’t want to go down where we’re interfering with the people, the first responders, the FEMA people. I want them to focus on the storm, not me.”

As can be imagined, many on social media have taken Donald Trump to task for calling Hurricane Michael a tornado. While some comments are clearly in jest, many others are quite serious in nature, including a comment left on Twitter by user Jon Ottar, who noted that the president never thinks to wonder why such very large storms are occurring now.

“ # climatechangedenier frantically avoids elephant in the room: # GlobalWarming – which over time will likely DEVASTATE # Florida’s precious coastline!”

While it is hoped that Donald Trump understands that there is a big difference between hurricanes and tornadoes, after his recent comments about Hurricane Michael there are certainly plenty of doubts about this.