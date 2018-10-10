‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband, David Eason, Sparks Divorce Rumors After Suddenly Unfollowing Her

Are Jenelle Evans and David Eason headed for a split?

On October 9, Celebuzz shared a report with readers in which they revealed that the Teen Mom 2 star was recently unfollowed by her husband after he was accused of cheating on her by his sister, Jessica Eason.

During an appearance on OK! Magazine‘s Teen Mom podcast, Jessica revealed that her brother was dating someone else when his relationship with Jenelle first began. As she explained, the other woman was a daughter to one of her fellow employees at the hospital where she was working.

“He was seeing her, and he was also seeing Jenelle!” Jessica spilled.

While the information was quite scandalous, the drama didn’t end with Jessica’s comments. Instead, her statements led a friend of Nathan Griffith — Jenelle’s ex — to come forward with more revelations about her and David’s relationship.

“Hey David I think you need to explain to Jenelle who Tatjana is,” Ryan Dolph, Griffith’s friend, tweeted after David was first accused of cheating on Jenelle by his sister.

“Weren’t you talking to her the day of [David and Jenelle]’s engagement and accidentally sent the wrong snap sayin something about soon to be wife and [Tatjana] then stopped talking to you cause she had zero clue you weren’t single?” he asked.

According to Celebuzz‘s report, Ryan then suggested that he had slept with Jenelle. After he did so, David unfollowed his wife.

Days later, Eason re-followed Evans but has yet to re-follow her cosmetics line.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have sparked rumors of a potential break-up on social media in the past. As fans may recall, Jenelle has even gone as far as changing her relationship status on Facebook in the past. However, despite their ongoing antics online, the couple appears to be remaining together at this point in time.

Although Evans and Eason are together off-screen, Jenelle is currently filming the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2 by herself. MTV chose to terminate David’s employment on their show due to a shocking rant against the LGBT community on Twitter earlier this year, during which David labeled them “abominations.”

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement to People at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it returns to MTV for Season 9 later this year — or early on in 2019.