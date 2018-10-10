Verne Troyer’s Death Ruled Suicide, ‘Austin Powers’ Star Struggled With Depression

Vern Troyer’s death has officially been ruled a suicide. The 49-year-old actor died in the hospital earlier this year on April 21. No cause of death was issued at that time, but according to the Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles County coroner has now certified his death as a suicide.

The coroner report was released on Wednesday, stating that the actor died of alcohol abuse. The coroner ruled the manner of death as a suicide.

On April 3 this year, Troyer was taken from his North Hollywood home for alcohol intoxication. TMZ reported that the actor had a blood alcohol level of triple the.08 limit. 911 dispatchers were told at that time that the actor was suicidal. Troyer remained on life support, but died a few weeks later.

The actor had struggled with alcoholism and depression over his lifetime. Troyer had checked into rehab multiple times for treatment before ultimately succumbing to his addiction.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday,” the actor’s family said in a statement.

Troyer was most famous for roles such as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films and as Griphook in the Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. He also appeared on TV on shows Scrubs, Two and a Half Men and Boston Public. Troyer also appeared in the reality shows Celebrity Big Brother and the Surreal Life — where the actor famously became visibly intoxicated.

Those who worked with Troyer said that he was a generous, positive force in the industry. After his death, Tony Hawk said that he would “always be a big fan.”

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” said Mike Myers, who starred with Troyer in Austin Powers. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

In a statement on Facebook earlier this year, Troyer’s family called for people to be aware and understanding of those struggling with depression.

“Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside,” the statement read. “Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.