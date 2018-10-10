Cardi B Provides New Details On Her Fight With Nicki Minaj

The rapper elaborates on the physical confrontation in a new interview.

There are still so many questions surrounding the physical altercation between rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week on September 7.

Rumors have been swirling, with Cardi B accusing Minaj of multiple things, including that Minaj insulted her parenting skills and threatened other artists with a blacklisting should they elect to work with Cardi. For her part, Minaj has denied these allegations in their entirety.

In a new interview with W Magazine, Cardi B reveals the specific reason that she confronted Minaj so publicly and, at one point, threw a shoe at her. Apparently Minaj liked — and then un-liked — a tweet dissing Cardi B as a parent.

“I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter,” Cardi B said. “I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f*****g mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”

Nicki Minaj performing at the 2018 BET Awards Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Cardi B, who had her first child in July with rapper Offset, received a lot of scrutiny on her very public pregnancy from spectators on social media. She went on to explain in the same interview that as a new mother, she feels “vulnerable.” Even though Minaj “had been taking a lot of shots at [her],” it was this potential parenting diss that prompted Cardi B to get physical. Shortly after the altercation, Cardi B was escorted out of the star-studded event with a prominent bump spotted on her head.

Minaj has vehemently denied Cardi B’s accusation, and, according to Pitchfork, declared that she “would never talk about someone’s child or parenting” on her radio show, Queen Radio. It is not yet clear what the offending tweet Minaj allegedly liked said specifically, and for now it looks like this feud will continue to be another case of “she said, she said.”

Fortunately, the two women were able to successfully dodge each other when they both attended the American Music Awards on October 9, USA Today is reporting. Many people were on the edge of their seats to see if there would be a new encounter. There appeared to be no physical fighting — or flying shoes — this time around.