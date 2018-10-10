Princess Eugenie Shows Off Tiny Waist, Spray Tan Ahead Of Wedding To Jack Brooksbank

The Princess of York was photographed looking noticeably slimmer ahead of her royal wedding.

Princess Eugenie is looking good ahead of her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The royal bride-to-be was photographed in London looking especially svelte just days before she walks down the aisle at Windsor Castle.

Hello! magazine posted photos of Eugenie wearing a lilac dress and nude heels. The flattering cut of the dress showed off the Princess of York’s tiny waist. Eugenie also appears to have a healthy tan in the photos, most likely the result of a pre-wedding spray tanning session. While Eugenie is a known exercise buff, she appears to be noticeably slimmer than she was when she attended the wedding of her cousin, Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle in May. You can see a photo of a slimmer Princes Eugenie on Twitter.

According to The Mirror, Princess Eugenie has been following a strict diet and early morning fitness plan ahead of her wedding to Brooksbank, and she reportedly even hired a diet guru to help her with her food choices. The Daily Mail reported that Eugenie has recruited former model Gabriela Peacock to help her with her wedding weight loss program. Gabriela, who specializes in slimming supplements, reportedly helped Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry to get in shape ahead of his wedding to Meghan Markle earlier this year.

Eugenie previously talked about her workout routine to Harper’s Bazaar, revealing that even when she’s not in wedding mode she always starts exercising by 7 a.m.

“I go to the park from 7 to 8. I do circuits, which I love because they’re quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot. It’s much better, as I can’t run for a long time. Or I go with my best friend to this amazing, women-only gym called Grace Belgravia.”

Princess Eugenie’s slim look comes as her mother, Sarah Ferguson, signs on a spokesperson for a controversial new weight loss program. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Eugenie’s mom, “Fergie,” a longtime spokesperson for Weight Watchers, has signed on to a promote a diet plan designed by Italian dietician Gianluca Mech that allows for high-carb foods. During her time in the public eye, Fergie was cruelly dubbed “The Duchess of Pork.” Clearly, her daughter Eugenie wants no such label.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank will take place on Friday, October 12, in London. The bride has given few details about her wedding dress, but she did reveal that her gown was created by a British designer.

The royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be broadcast live in England on ITV, and in the U.S. on TLC.