The husband of Teresa Giudice says he plans to appeal the decision to send him back to Italy.

A lawyer for Joe and Teresa Giudice says that the battle to stay in the United States isn’t over yet as they are planning their strategy to appeal Joe’s deportation case that was handed down today.

According to US Weekly, James J. Leonard, the Giudice’s longtime family attorney is planning to help Joe Giudice continue to fight deportation back to his native Italy, according to friends of the family.

“Joe isn’t going to go down without a fight and is going to appeal the decision. This isn’t over, not by a long shot.”

Leonard is stating that they won’t be making any other comments at this time on the matter, but friends say the Giudices are shocked that the judge ruled against him and that as of now, Giudice will be sent back to Italy when his sentence is over.

Friends say that Teresa Giudice has refused to talk about the deportation matter, insisting that it was never going to happen.

“Everyone is shocked that Joe is most likely moving back to Italy. Teresa never talks about Joe’s deportation to her friends. She doesn’t like to bring up their legal problems very often, but Joe being deported to Italy is very high up on her ‘never discuss’ list. … Everyone, including Teresa, thought that they would make an exception for Joe since he has been in this country for so long.”

Before the judge in the case Judge John Ellington ruled that Giudice should be deported, Leonard seemed confident that Joe would be going back to his New Jersey home after finishing his sentence.

“We remain optimistic that when the day comes where a court decides the fate of Mr. Giudice, they will return him home to his wife and four daughters where he belongs.”

But despite Leonard’s assurances and Teresa’s connections to Donald Trump through Celebrity Apprentice, Judge Ellington ruled that he was following the rule of law by deporting Joe Giudice, and the length of time that he had been in this country illegally made no difference.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief. Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

After Joe Giudice learned that he would indeed be returned to Italy after his sentence was served, he was stunned and not ready to throw in the towel.

“I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case. If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now. I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.”

At this time, RHONJ Teresa Giudice has not commented on the judge’s decision.