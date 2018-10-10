Tammy Hembrow Posts Sexy Bikini Selfie As Her Vacation In Fiji Continues

Model, fashion mentor, and social media influencer Tammy Hembrow became a familiar name to many people after her troubling collapse at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party last summer. Luckily, she’s moved on from that embarrassing incident and is doing her best to forge forward after a recent and difficult split from Reece Hawkins, the father to her children Wolf and Saskia. She’s currently on an exotic vacation with her kids and she’s been sharing plenty of updates on social media showing that she’s having a great time and she’s embracing her stunning bikini body.

Tammy Hembrow never hesitates to flaunt her bikini body via her Instagram page and it looks like she’s managed to find a magical balance between showing her dedication to her children while also tantalizing her millions of Instagram followers with her buzzworthy curves. That has definitely been the case this week as she’s been vacationing with her children and one of her latest clips shared via her Instagram Stories has really hit the mark with her followers.

It isn’t an uncommon occurrence to see Hembrow in a tiny bikini, but this latest shot really took the cake. Tammy shared a short video she took while posing in the bathroom in front of the mirror and she added some hearts to show how much she loved the look. She was wearing tiny pink thong bikini bottoms and a bright pink crop top and the ensemble left little to the imagination.

Hembrow knows all of the best angles when it comes to flaunting her bikini body and that was definitely the case in this clip. She was turned slightly so you could see the curves of her notorious derriere and the thong was small enough that the tattoo on her hip was visible too.

The barely-there bikini showcased Hembrow’s taut tummy and while the crop top covered her chest completely, it still hugged her assets in all of the best ways. While Tammy often wears pieces from her Saski Collection line in photos she shares on Instagram, it looks as if this top is from someone else. In a separate shot shared on her Instagram page with a slightly different pose, it looks like it’s a piece from the I.Am.Gia line.

Tammy saved a number of her Fiji-related photos and videos into a special section of their own on her Instagram page and she’s made it clear she thinks the place is paradise. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Hembrow has been posting a lot of updates from the exotic locale this week. The kids seem to be having a great time too and it’s easy to see why this makes for the perfect getaway for the family.

Hembrow’s vacation comes shortly after her ex Reece shared a photo via his Instagram page making it clear that he’s moved on and is keeping it real. The photo shows him getting cozy with social media star London Goheen and the Daily Mail suggests that the two have been dating for a little while now.

There is little doubt that the past few months have been tough for Tammy Hembrow, but she seems to be doing her best not to let it get to her. She’s focusing on her kids, her workouts, her fashion line, and her new fitness app and her followers can’t wait to see what she does next.