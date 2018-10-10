Top Trump Adviser Stephen Miller’s Third Grade Teacher Says He Was A Loner, Often Ate Glue

White House adviser Stephen Miller was apparently a bit of a loner at Franklin Elementary School in Santa Monica.

This week, the controversial political figure’s third grade teacher spoke out about his strange demeanor, saying that Miller showed some habits so troubling that she felt compelled to tell his parents. In an interview in The Hollywood Reporter, teacher Nikki Fiske compared Miller to a cartoon character famous for his messy habits.

“Do you remember that character in Peanuts, the one called Pig Pen, with the dust cloud and crumbs flying all around him? That was Stephen Miller at 8,” she said. “I was always trying to get him to clean up his desk — he always had stuff mashed up in there. He was a strange dude. I remember he would take a bottle of glue — we didn’t have glue sticks in those days — and he would pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off and then eat it.”

Miller has been criticized for what many perceive to be his hardline stance on immigration. Miller was reportedly the driving force behind Donald Trump’s policy to separate immigrant children from their guardians at the U.S. border, and has ruffled feathers even within Trump’s administration.

One anonymous Trump adviser even told Vanity Fair that Miller clearly harbored some resentment from being picked on growing up — and had grown to take glee in the plight of detainees attempting to cross the border without the proper documentation.

“Stephen actually enjoys seeing those pictures at the border,” said the unnamed adviser — who works outside of the White House — of the images of children being taken from their guardians. “He’s a twisted guy, the way he was raised and picked on. There’s always been a way he’s gone about this. He’s Waffen-SS.”

There are other hints at a strange childhood and adolescence for Stephen Miller. As GQ noted, he once jumped into the end of a girls’ race at a high school track meet to prove that he was athletically superior to the opposite sex. The White House confirmed that the incident really happened, but clarified that it was at another school, not his own.

Other high school classmates remember Miller as having already showed signs of extremism and resentment towards undocumented immigrants at the time.

Stephen Miller’s third grade teacher said that she was so concerned about his “strange personal habits” that she wrote all of them on his record and shared the worries with Stephen’s parents. They were horrified, Fiske recalled.