Ciara’s Son Steals The Show On The American Music Awards Red Carpet

R&B star Ciara is known to rock her looks at red carpet events, but at the 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet on Tuesday, her 4-year-old son stole the limelight – and totally nailed it.

Unlike many kids who shy away from the camera and end up feeling nervous when getting all the attention, her son – Future Zahir Wilburn – showed the world that confidence runs in the blood.

He faced the camera in style, flashed his cute smile, and also struck a pose with his arms wide open, showing to the world how glad he was to accompany his beautiful mom.

And that’s not all, the little guest was also able to confidently answer questions and said some “cute things about his talented mama,” per ET Online.

Ciara wore a patchwork dress from Dsquared²’s Spring 2019 collection which accentuated her small waist and showcased her long, sexy legs. When interviewed about her choice of outfit, the 32-year-old singer said that she wanted to feel comfortable and relaxed and didn’t want to wear something in which she “couldn’t move.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

But unlike his mom, Future was perfectly dressed for the red carpet in a formal suit. The 4-year-old rocked his black and red Gucci blazer like a pro, which he paired with a plain white T-shirt and matching Gucci sneakers, as reported by Vogue.

Speaking about bringing her son to the event, Ciara revealed that her little prince always wanted to take his mom out for a date, and this time his wish was granted.

“He always has this thing with [his stepdad] Russell [Wilson], and he’s like, ‘I want to take her to date night,’ and so it’s really cute,” per ET Online. “We’re having our time right now,” she added.

Ciara also deserved to be praised for striking a perfect balance between being a star and being a mom at the event. The kid interrupted her a few times during the interview, but she neither got distracted from the interview nor did she ignore her son.

As for Future, he not only accompanied his mom to the red carpet and posed for the camera, but he also got a chance to see his mom on the stage as she performed her new hit “Level Up” alongside Missy Elliot. She thoroughly energized the crowd with her performance.

“It’s been a while since she and I rocked the stage together,” Ciara said of Missy Elliot. “And our song ‘Level Up’ has been going amazingly, and the fans have been showing so much love and she’s just a true legend. We’re gonna make tonight a fun night so I’m excited,” the singer told ET Online.