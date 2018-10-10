Judge Threatens Tekashi 6ix9ine With Jailtime If He Dodges Court Again

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine might end up behind bars in New York if he misses another court date.

Controversial rapper and Instagram personality Tekashi 6ix9ine could end up in jail if he skips another court date, according to Page Six.

The rapper missed his scheduled appearance in court on Wednesday, leading to the Brooklyn judge in charge of his case to warn his legal team the rapper would end up behind bars if he missed again.

“Counselor, if your client is not here on Tuesday, [there’ll be] a bench warrant,” Judge Edwin Novillo told his lawyers.

This is the second appearance in court the rapper has missed for an assault case against a police officer. Tekashi stands accused of squeezing an officer’s hand aggressively while the officer was arresting the rapper for an outstanding warrant at JFK airport in July.

His lawyers also credit him missing a scheduled court appearance over the summer due to the rapper being kidnapped and robbed.

His legal team’s excuse for his latest miss was that the entertainer was overseas and flight delays prevented him from making it back to New York City on time.

“The defendant was in Dubai, was in the Netherlands, and is trying to come back today,” one of the rapper’s lawyers said.

“All that [means] is he should have booked a flight a day early,” a prosecutor responded.

Tekashi is due back in court next week.

Tekashi has been in legal trouble before, most notably the allegations that he was sexually involved with an underaged girl in 2015.

The rapper pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance and Jezebel published court documents that revealed the rapper had lied about many details of the incident to the public.

Tekashi said he was 17 at the time of the incident, claimed he didn’t touch the girl, and was only present for the filming of the videos. None of those things are true.

In reality, Tekashi, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was 18 at the time the video was recorded and the girl in the video was 13.

The detective assigned to the case described the videos as such:

“On the first video, the child engages in oral sexual intercourse with the separately charged defendant Taquan Anderson, while the defendant, Daniel Hernandez, stands behind the child making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on her buttocks. The child is nude in the video. “On the second video, the child is sitting on the lap of the defendant and the defendant has his arms around the child. The child is wearing a light colored bra and dark colored underwear and separately charged defendant Anderson pours a cup of liquid on the child’s breasts and grabs the child’s breasts with his hands. “In the third video, the child is completely nude and is sitting across the laps of the defendant and the separately charged defendant Taquan Anderson. The separately charged defendant touches the child across her legs and vagina with his hand. The same three individuals are observed in all three videos.”

The rapper claimed publicly during an interview with DJ Akademiks on Nov. 18 that he was “17 years young” and “a baby” when the incident happened.

“I’m not touching the girl, I’m not having sexual intercourse with the girl, I’m not doing nothing,” Hernandez told DJ Akademiks. “She just nude in some type of way.”

He also said, “No one had sex with the girl,” and, “I was charged with a charge simply because I was there.”