‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, October 11: Steffy Catches Brooke & Bill Kissing

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for October 11 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will find Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont) in a compromising position. Steffy will be shocked that Brooke would betray her father like this and will need to make a decision. Katie (Heather Tom) also learns the truth about Judge Craig McMullen’s (Joe Lando) decision and is floored by what Brooke tells her, according to She Knows Soaps.

After speaking to Bill, Brooke will wrestle with her conscience. She knows that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is the reason that Judge McMullen ordered that she should have sole custody of Will. Ridge finally admitted that he has known Craig for years and they had gone to school together. He told her that Craig owed him a favor for putting him through law school and he had asked him to do the right thing by awarding custody to Katie and Thorne. He swore Brooke to secrecy since he could face jail time if the truth ever leaked out.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the burden of the truth will be too heavy for Brooke to bear and that she will open up to her sister. She will ask Katie not to speak of this to anyone and then divulge the information that Ridge colluded with the judge. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will be floored. Naturally, she will also feel guilty that Bill was defrauded of access to his son and that she now enjoys the benefit of Ridge’s crimes.

Steffy will catch Brooke and Bill in a moment of intimacy, per the latest spoilers. Inquisitr reports that she will find these two kissing and that she will be shocked that Brooke would cheat on her father. B&B fans know that Brooke blasted Steffy for most of this year for sleeping with her father-in-law. She constantly lambasted Steffy for not having morals and values, forgetting her own sordid past.

Since Steffy witnessed them in the act, she will be faced with the decision of whether or not to tell her father. She knows that her father does not deserve to be cheated on and will tell him that his wife kissed his biggest enemy. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will be devastated. For all their troubles, Ridge and Brooke actually had a solid marriage and always made an effort to work things out. Does the kiss signal the beginning of the end for Brooke and Ridge? Tune in to the soap opera every weekday on CBS.