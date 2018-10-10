Marsha Blackburn Responds To Taylor Swift

The Tennessee Rep. says voters care more about the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the NRA's endorsements than Swift's.

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn issued a response on Taylor Swift’s criticism concerning her record on women’s issues, on Tuesday, October 9. The Tennessee Senate hopeful addressed Swift during a Fox Business interview in which she posed that not only does she have a history of standing up for women abound, but that she is in the process of passing legislation that will work out in Swift’s personal interest as well.

“Of course I support women. And I want violence to end against women,” Blackburn told Fox’s Connell McShane. “I’ve been very active in abuse shelters and child advocacy centers. I’ve been advocating for women and equal pay since I was 19-years-old and making certain that women have the opportunity for maximum pay and have a good record on that.”

Rep. Blackburn became the focus of a wave of dissent after the ever popular Swift took to Instagram to call the Republican House member out on a number of positions she’s taken that do not represent her “Tennessee values.” In the lengthy post, Swift went down a list of each Blackburn backed vote on the books that she said “appalls and terrifies” her. While Swift did make sure to note her concern for the prevalence of systemic racism in today’s social climate, her issues of contention regarding Blackburn’s record touched on violence and equal pay and were primarily LGBTQ and women based.

Swift would conclude her message by urging fans to get out the vote for her Democratic opponent, Phil Bredesen when the midterm elections come around in November.

After defending her engagement of women’s issues, Blackburn seemed to pass a bit of shade in Swift’s direction by straying off topic to remind her that she and her colleagues will be getting the Music Modernization Act signed for the pop star’s sake this Thursday. She’d then double down by adding that in spite of how brilliant the famous Nashville resident is, her base is more generally concerned about what civil organizations are supporting her than what celebrities aren’t.

“Tennesseans are more interested in the fact that Marsha Blackburn is endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, by the Fraternal Order of Police, by the Police Benevolent Association and by the National Rifle Association, where I have an ‘A’ rating and their endorsement,” said the congresswoman.

Whether or not Swift’s word will bear any impact on the will of the electorate remains to be seen. While she certainly does have a massive following on social media, Blackburn has a case in terms of how Tennesseans have reacted in public to Swift going rogue. As was reported by The Inquisitr, many who got word of the announcement made it a point to destroy and dispose of their Taylor Swift possessions – and until citizens are given access to the polls online, they will be voting with their feet.