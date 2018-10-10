Marsha Blackburn Responds To Taylor Swift

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn issued a response on Taylor Swift’s criticism concerning her record on women’s issues, on Tuesday, October 9. The Tennessee Senate hopeful addressed Swift during a Fox Business interview in which she posed that not only does she have a history of standing up for women abound, but that she is in the process of passing legislation that will work out in Swift’s personal interest as well.
“Of course I support women. And I want violence to end against women,” Blackburn told Fox’s Connell McShane. “I’ve been very active in abuse shelters and child advocacy centers. I’ve been advocating for women and equal pay since I was 19-years-old and making certain that women have the opportunity for maximum pay and have a good record on that.”
Rep. Blackburn became the focus of a wave of dissent after the ever popular Swift took to Instagram to call the Republican House member out on a number of positions she’s taken that do not represent her “Tennessee values.” In the lengthy post, Swift went down a list of each Blackburn backed vote on the books that she said “appalls and terrifies” her. While Swift did make sure to note her concern for the prevalence of systemic racism in today’s social climate, her issues of contention regarding Blackburn’s record touched on violence and equal pay and were primarily LGBTQ and women based.
Swift would conclude her message by urging fans to get out the vote for her Democratic opponent, Phil Bredesen when the midterm elections come around in November.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! ????????????
After defending her engagement of women’s issues, Blackburn seemed to pass a bit of shade in Swift’s direction by straying off topic to remind her that she and her colleagues will be getting the Music Modernization Act signed for the pop star’s sake this Thursday. She’d then double down by adding that in spite of how brilliant the famous Nashville resident is, her base is more generally concerned about what civil organizations are supporting her than what celebrities aren’t.
“Tennesseans are more interested in the fact that Marsha Blackburn is endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, by the Fraternal Order of Police, by the Police Benevolent Association and by the National Rifle Association, where I have an ‘A’ rating and their endorsement,” said the congresswoman.
Whether or not Swift’s word will bear any impact on the will of the electorate remains to be seen. While she certainly does have a massive following on social media, Blackburn has a case in terms of how Tennesseans have reacted in public to Swift going rogue. As was reported by The Inquisitr, many who got word of the announcement made it a point to destroy and dispose of their Taylor Swift possessions – and until citizens are given access to the polls online, they will be voting with their feet.