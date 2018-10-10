Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Trying To Get Pregnant Again, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly already trying to get pregnant with their second baby.

According to an October 10 report by Us Weekly, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are “actively trying” to get pregnant again, just eight months after welcoming their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenner is hoping to get pregnant with another girl the second time around, and wants her daughter to have a sister, much like how she grew up with many sisters.

Kylie is said to be “so happy as a mother,” and that she’s figured out a perfect balance between her career and mommy duties. “She’s still able to do everything she wants to do and be a present mom,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis’ relationship is also allegedly flourishing. The source tells the magazine that the couple are “even more in love” since welcoming their precious daughter, Stormi.

Jenner and Scott were first linked back in April 2017. Not long after pregnancy rumors began to circulate, however, the couple stayed quiet on their relationship and any baby news.

Months later, Kylie and Travis announced the birth of their baby girl, Stormi, and even shared a sweet video from special moments in their relationship during the pregnancy.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently spoke out about wanting more children in the future. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians told fans during a question and answer section via YouTube that she hopes to have another little girl, and that she has already been thinking about names for her future daughter.

“I want another baby but when is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second. And I don’t know when I will be. I have [been thinking about names] but I haven’t found anything that I love love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, but I want her to have a feminine name,” Jenner stated.

Kylie also went on to say that the next time she is pregnant she would “love” to share more of the experience with her fans since she didn’t share it the first time around with Stormi. This means that if Jenner and Scott are actively trying to have another child, then fans may get to see some big pregnancy news from the reality star in the near future.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!