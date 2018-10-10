‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Rejoicing Over Latest Big News

Fans of MTV’s Jersey Shore have even more to look forward to as concerns their favorite cast members after a major announcement by the network. According to Cinema Blend, Viacom Digital Network has enlisted the show’s cast to help grow its digital brand by launching a standalone Jersey Shore YouTube channel.

This channel will feature content from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and JSFV Part 2, as well as original programming starring the various cast members of the show, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.

Kicking off the new programming for the channel will be a show entitled Cooking In The Crib With Snooki & Joey, a nine-episode weekly series that stars Snooki and her friend Joey Camasta. Polizzi and Camasta have co-hosted a podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, for over a year now. Camasta also recently appeared on one of the final Vegas episodes of JSFV.

Cooking In The Crib will feature the two as they learn new recipes alongside a rotating roundup of guests, reported Cinema Blend. The first episode will debut with the launch of the channel, with the following installments releasing Thursdays at 4 p.m. EST.

Polizzi and Farley will also team up for an original show called Moms With Attitude, where — as reported by Cinema Blend— the two will discuss topics such as sex, drinking, and motherhood. That series will debut on Sunday, October 28, with new episodes released on Sundays at 12 p.m. EST.

The Jersey Shore Channel will also serve up “sneak peeks” from upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Camasta will host his own series on the channel, Joey Reacts To The Jersey Shore, where the flamboyant personality will react to the most scandalous incidents from not only JSFV but the original series as well.

Tyler Hissey, the vice-president of marketing and social media at MTV, noted to Cinema Blend that the goal of the channel is to host “platform-specific content” to pull in the YouTube audience.

As of yet, there have not been shows assigned to the other members of the cast, although a collaboration between best friends Guadagnino and DelVecchio seems likely.

Guadagnino once hosted his own series for MTV, The Show With Vinny, where famous people such as Bella Thorne, Iggy Azalea, Whitney Cummings, and Perez Hilton traveled to his Staten Island home. There, they were interviewed, met his family, and were fed by his mother Paula.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

The Jersey Shore Channel will go live on Thursday, October 18.