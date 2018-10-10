How To Watch Hurricane Michael, Live Streams & Updates Of Storm

Tune in to live streams as the storm heads toward being a Category 5 hurricane.

Hurricane Michael, a catastrophic Category 4 storm, is making its way toward the Florida Panhandle. This historic storm is one of the strongest hurricanes this portion of Florida has seen in decades. The storm is expected to make landfall between 1 and 3 p.m. CDT today near Panama City.

According to AccuWeather‘s Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, this will be a historic first if the storm should cross over the coast while remaining a Category 4 hurricane.

“Michael is a historic storm. A Cateogry 4 hurricane has never struck that part of Florida. The coastline will be changed for decades,” AccuWeather‘s Vice President of Forecasting and Graphics Operations Marshall Moss chimed in.

According to WSFA 12 News, Florida Governor Rick Scott said the time to evacuate before the storm hits has passed. Florida residents who opted to stay and ride out the storm are encouraged to seek shelter immediately as the storm rolls in. The storm surge is estimated to reach as much as 14 feet, which is enough to go over the roof of a lot of homes in the area.

Moreover, the storm will come equipped with winds of anywhere from 80 to 100 MPH as well as gusts reaching as much as 160 MPH. The worst portion of the storm is expected to hit within 40 miles of where Michael makes landfall. The strong gusts of wind are expected to hit to the east of the eye of the storm. The high winds are expected to result in tree and structural damage.

As Hurricane Michael rolls in, you can monitor the storm in real-time by tuning into one of the many live webcam feeds. It, however, is important to keep in mind the web cam feeds may cut in and out at because of the storm.

In the r/Florida subreddit, Reddit users have organized a list of live streams. The list is organized by city. For the most part, the list appears to be beach, restaurant, and hotel cameras.

There is also a live web cam feed streaming from a home in Georgia.

Insecam is the name of a website that works to collect the feed from insecure webcams all around the world. The site has a page for Florida cams as well as a page for Georgia cams.

There is a live stream available from Tallahassee Park, Florida, that is streaming on YouTube. This particular feed does not have any audio.

Thanks to the Global Weather Sentinel, you can also watch a live feed which displays pictures of Panama City Beach as well as other locations along with a live radar of the storm.

There are a plethora of other live feeds of the storm streaming on YouTube. Several media outlets also have live streams playing on their Facebook pages.

Hurricane Michael is now 7 mph short of Category 5 Status and it's STILL INTENSIFYING!! Winds are now up to 150mb and the pressure is still falling!! Now down to 923mb!! This is unlike anything that NW Florida has ever seen!!! pic.twitter.com/LYUi91oY2H — Patrick Bigbie WDAM (@PatrickWDAM) October 10, 2018

The next live stream is a camera observing Hurricane Michael roll in at Panama City Beach, Florida.

10News WTPS is also running live streams of the storm on their Facebook page.

The last time a Category 4 hurricane made landfall in the U.S. was in October of 1954 when Hurricane Hazel devastated the Carolinas.