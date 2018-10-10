‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Tamra Judge Reveals Husband Eddie Was ‘Dumped’ By David Beador

David Beador has cut ties with his former friend and co-star.

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador used to double date with their husbands — Eddie Judge and David Beador — but after Shannon and David called it quits last year, the men’s relationship became challenging.

While the Real Housewives of Orange County star sided with Shannon after she and David parted ways, Eddie has attempted to maintain his friendship with David but, sadly, they are no longer in touch.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, Tamra revealed, via Reality Tea, that David “broke up with Eddie.”

According to Tamra, Eddie and David were expected to hang out at a recent Spartan Race. But — because of the things that Tamra has said on the show — David has reportedly cut ties with the both of them.

“There was a Spartan Race and Eddie was going to Lake Tahoe for the Spartan Race,” she recalled during her interview. “He was like ‘Hey bud, see you there’ and David is not happy about the way that I talked about him and supported Shannon and Eddie said ‘Dude, it’s TV. Get over it.’ And he was like ‘I don’t need friends like that.’ So they broke up.”

As fans may know, Tamra has made some serious allegations against David throughout the past couple of seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County. During an episode of the show this past summer, she claimed that he and his new girlfriend began communicating with one another on Instagram in October of last year.

On the show, Tamra was seen breaking this news to Shannon — who appeared to be caught completely off-guard by her estranged husband’s new romance.

In August, Tamra Judge offered an update about Eddie’s relationship with David Beador, explaining that while her husband “still talks” to her friend’s ex-husband, they hadn’t been hanging out due to Eddie’s ongoing health struggles.

“No, it’s not happening,” she said of their potential face time during an interview on The Daily Pop, via The Daily Dish. “You know what? Their friendship, it’s all about Spartan races and working out, and right now with Eddie’s health, he can’t do any of that. So they don’t really talk that much anymore.”

Also during the interview, Tamra said that David had paid a visit to Eddie at their Orange County gym, CUT Fitness.

To see more of Tamra Judge and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.