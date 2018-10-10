‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, October 10: Steffy Offers Wyatt A Job

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, October 9 features Bill (Don Diamont) and Will (Finnegan George) who spent some time together at Spencer Publications. The boy and his father bantered about world dominance, pie charts, and that “the more 0s the better.” Katie (Heather Tom) looked on fondly as they talked. Bill showed Will his calendar, according to Soap Central. His next scheduled visitation with Will was marked on the calendar as “Will.” Bill had cleared his whole day for his son and declared that it would be the highlight of his week.

Later, after Will left, he and Katie talked. She told him that Jeremy’s dad would pick up Will. He impressed her by recalling that Jeremy’s father was a hockey player. He told her that he wanted to be involved in the nitty-gritty of Will’s everyday life. She suggested that he sign up for the dunk tank at the Spring Fling. Bill said that he didn’t blame her for wanting to see him getting dunked. The conversation took a serious turn when he asked her to reconsider the custody ruling. Katie would not commit to anything, and wanted to see how everything progressed before making any firm decisions. Bill was disappointed.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) came across Wyatt (Darin Brooks) in the design studio at Forrester Creations. He thanked her for giving Sally (Courtney Hope) a chance. She asked him if he would like to come back to FC as the social media manager because he did such a great job previously. Wyatt eagerly accepted her job offer.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) blasted Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) for manipulating Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando). Ridge insisted that Will was better off without his father, but Brooke maintained that that wasn’t for him to decide and that he shouldn’t have interfered in the first place. She reminded him that his actions could have resulted in him being jailed, but he said that as long as she kept quiet jail time wasn’t an issue. He kissed her cheek and left her alone in the office.

Bill entered Brooke’s office and was delighted to tell her that Will had wanted to see him that day. He was still struggling to accept the judge’s ruling against him, and Brooke could only sympathize with his plight. Brooke suggested that she could tell him why the judge gave Katie custody of Will. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps and soap opera news.