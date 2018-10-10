Jennifer Garner Hilariously Tells Jimmy Kimmel That She Has Her Own Beehive, Makes Her Own Honey

'It’s the cool thing to do.'

Just when fans thought that it was impossible to love Jennifer Garner — and her quirky personality — more, she goes and confesses that she’s a beekeeper at home.

Over the past few weeks, Garner has been making her rounds on various talk shows to promote her film Peppermint as well as her upcoming HBO series, Camping. As captured on YouTube, the actress appeared last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she revealed a rather fun hobby that she has — beekeeping.

Garner told Kimmel that the whole thing started when one of her daughters got super into a book that they had in their home.

“We had a book about beekeeping and then my daughter just got really into it. I thought, ‘Why can’t we have bees?’ Bees are in trouble. Everyone should have a hive of bees.”

Of course, Kimmel was quick to clap back and ask how people in New York City would be able to keep bees in their apartments — but Garner hit him with a witty response of her own.

“Duh, you put them on the roof. It’s the cool thing to do,” she said.

In the past, Garner has even shared her fun hobby with her 3 million plus Instagram followers. Back in April, the actress posted a video of herself holding up a honey frame and scraping off all of the honey, which she eventually put into a mason jar to enjoy later.

Fans clearly thought that her hobby was pretty cool, as the post gained Garner over 153,000 likes in addition to 4,000 plus comments. But bees aren’t the only thing that is keeping Garner busy as of late. Since she has now finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, the Inquisitr reported that Jen is finally ready to begin dating again, according to a source.

“Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can. She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment, but she was ready to sign the papers.”

“Jen doesn’t want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating,” the source continued. “She has been on dates, but it seems she isn’t serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job.”

Garner was also instrumental in sending her ex-husband to rehab for a third and hopefully final time. She reportedly facilitated this most recent intervention, and even personally drove Affleck to rehab in order to get the help that he needed.

Jennifer’s show Camping premieres on HBO on October 14.