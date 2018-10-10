Sean Lennon Shares Heartwarming Photo To Celebrate His & John Lennon’s Birthday

Sean Lennon shares his father’s passion for music, but Sean and John also share a birthday. To celebrate their special day, the son of the Beatles legend and Yoko Ono took to his Instagram on Tuesday to honor his father with an adorable photo of the two, as People magazine noted.

Sean Lennon turned 43 on Oct. 9, the same day John Lennon would have turned 78. In the snap, a toddler Sean is being held by his father as both they blow out candles on their birthday cake together. John Lennon is rocking his signature shades and hairstyle, both of which marked the late 1970s when the photo was taken, while Sean is wearing an adorable long-sleeved white button-down shirt with a rounded collar. Sean is also sporting an adorable long bowl haircut.

“Happy Bday To Us…” Sean captioned the photo.

His post racked up more than 40,000 likes and more than 2,300 comments, with fans taking the opportunity to wish both artists a happy birthday.

Earlier this year, Sean, who performs both solo shows and with bands, shared a selfie with Paul McCartney’s son James, 41. In the photo, which Sean captioned in “Peekaboo,” McCartney is holding an acoustic guitar.

The resemblance to their legendary fathers sent fans into fits of hysteria at the time, and the photo quickly made its rounds on the internet, as People reported at the time in August.

Yoko Ono, 85, also celebrated her late husband’s birthday yesterday in her own way. The famed artist unveiled a delicate rendition of the John Lennon classic “Imagine” to mark the day he was born, as Rolling Stone reported. The track will be featured on Ono’s upcoming album Warzone, which is set to be released on Oct. 19 via Chimera Music, as per the magazine.

“Imagine” originally appeared on Lennon’s 1971 album of the same name. Lennon had admitted in interviews in the 1980s that he had failed to originally credit Ono as a co-writer of the worldwide hit because of “selfish” behavior, Rolling Stone pointed out. Last year, the National Music Publishers Association announced that Ono would be credited as a co-writer on the track.

As for Sean, he released a track he’d co-written with the late Carrie Fisher in 2017, People noted.

“Carrie and I wrote this song years ago,” he wrote on his SoundCloud page, according to the publication. “When she died I just felt I had to record it. This is only a demo unmixed, we only had a few hours to record it. But the lyrics she wrote with me I think are marvelous. Carrie and I used to stay up til dawn chatting and pontificating about life. They were my best moments.”