‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Nick Walks In On Sharon And Rey Covered In Whipped Cream

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, October 10 bring threatening letters for Phyllis and Sharon, more blackmail for Ashley and Jabot, and a sparring match between Kyle and Summer over Lola and Billy.

At the Abbott’s Jack (Peter Bergman) told Kyle (Michael Mealor) that he’s lucky he still has a job at Jabot. Jack also gave his son some advice about always having an agenda for things. Later, Kyle arrived at Crimson Lights and learned that Summer (Hunter King) had met his new girlfriend, Lola (Sasha Calle). Summer insinuated earlier that Lola was a gold digger, but Kyle believed that Summer is just jealous. Of course, Summer told Kyle about her romp with Billy (Jason Thompson), but he had a snide remark when she admitted she cannot get in touch with him now.

Andrew found Kyle at the Club bar. He informed Kyle that he had some dirt on Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Andrew asked him to talk to his aunt about it, and Kyle thought it sounded like a threat. After Kyle left, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) showed up and recognized him from 20 years before. It turned out that currently, Andrew is running the DNA lab at Genoa City Memorial, which certainly seems to add up with what Inquisitr‘s weekly Y&R spoilers showed that Ashley had a hand in Jack’s biological father situation.

Finally, back at home, Kyle updated Jack about Andrew’s claims. Kyle planned to find out the damaging details that Andrew has on Ashley to keep the whole thing from hurting Jabot.

Meanwhile, Phyllis arrived late for work, and Ashley didn’t let it go unnoticed. Later, Phyllis opened her mail, and received a message that read, “I know what you did, and I’m going to make you pay.” Phyllis went straight to Crimson Lights and laid into Sharon (Sharon Case) because she assumed that Sharon had sent the vaguely threatening not to mess with her after the big wedding revelation of Phyllis and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) one-night stand. They argued and brought up the past like Sharon pushing Phyllis down a flight of stairs. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) overheard, but Phyllis played it off as arguing about the wedding debacle.

Later, Sharon joined Rey upstairs with Lola, and they shared a delicious dinner. However, somehow the entire thing ended up in a crazy whipped cream fight. Then Nick showed up despite several of his children advising him to stay away from Sharon and try to work on being friends sometime in the future. Nick felt that Sharon owed him a few minutes, but Sharon insisted she owed him nothing. After watching Rey wipe the mess off Sharon, Lola reminded him that he’s married, and of course, Rey insisted they’re just friends.

Downstairs, Sharon opened mail, and she received the same letter that Phyllis accused her of sending earlier, so all four women involved in J.T.’s disappearance have a strange note to deal with. In the meantime, at the Club, Phyllis and Nick commiserated over Sharon moving on to having dinner with Rey so quickly and noted the irony that it had only been two days.

Also, Noah (Robert Adamson) bid goodbye to Genoa City, but not before warning Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to treat his sister, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) right.