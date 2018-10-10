Sears Bankruptcy Filing In The Works, Company Was Once The World’s Largest Retailer

Sears seems to be preparing to file for bankruptcy, sources told CNBC Wednesday, appearing to be another knock against the company that was once the world’s largest retailer.

The sources told the network that chief executive officer Eddie Lampert had struggled to keep the retailer going as Sears repeatedly closed stores and sold off assets in a failed effort to return to profitability.

According to the sources, Sears Holdings has reached out to banks in hopes to secure financing to file for the bankruptcy, per CNBC. News of the possible filing sent the company’s stock tumbling 32 percent to 40 cents per share in premarket trading, the network stated.

The Wall Street Journal said that 10 years ago, Sears stock was trading as high as $144 a share.

The loan Sears is reportedly seeking, called a “debtor-in-possession” loan, is meant to make sure that a business has enough money on hand to keep it running through the bankruptcy process, CNBC stated.

Lampert’s hedge fund, ESL Investments, had asked for a restructuring where it would purchase some of Sears’ remaining key assets, CNBC noted. Lampert has a controlling ownership stake in Sears, some 31 percent of the retailer’s shares outstanding, the network reported, according to FactSet.

CNBC stated that ESL Investments owns another 19 percent.

A worker holds a sign announcing a store-closing sale outside the 60-year-old Sears store in the Galewood neighborhood on July 7, 2017 in Chicago leaving the city with one store. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Sources told the Wall Street Journal wrote that Lampert had wanted to restructure Sears’s debt without filing for bankruptcy protection because he believed the process was riskier for retailers.

The newspaper said many retailers hope to restructure in bankruptcy but end up liquidating, such as Toys “R this year, per the source.

Analysts have said, according ton CNBC, that Sears would need to make more than $1 billion a year to keep running with less than 900 stores still open in the U.S. today with under 90,000 employees.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Sears Holding hired M-III Partners LLC, an advisory firm, to help lead it through the bankruptcy filing, which could come this week. Sources told the newspaper the Sears wanted to file to beat a debt payment deadline.

The Wall Street Journal said that debt payment totaled $134 million. Sources said that M-III Partner officials had traveled to suburban Chicago to work on the potential bankruptcy filing with Sears, the newspaper stated.

The retailer had compiled more than $11 billion in cumulative losses over the past seven years while its yearly sales have tumbled nearly 60 percent over the same time to $16.7 billion, the newspaper reported.