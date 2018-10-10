Michael Strahan ‘Begging’ Kelly Ripa To Take Him Back After ‘GMA Day’ Flop, Per ‘Radar’

Michael Strahan is rumored to be secretly begging former Live co-star Kelly Ripa to take him back to her long-running morning talk show after the ratings for his new show, GMA Day, have reportedly sunk, Radar Online reports.

The current Good Morning America star — who co-hosts the morning talk show alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos — is reportedly upset that his current gig has not panned out the way that he had hoped.

Strahan not only hosts Good Morning America, but also co-hosts GMA Day alongside former The View co-host Sara Haines.

Radar reported that a network source revealed in a statement, “Michael wishes that he’d never left Live with Kelly and Michael! He had the best job on TV — with his name in the show’s title!”

“Now, Michael is the third banana on GMA, and the show’s new afternoon hour featuring him as the host is tanking!” the source continued.

GMA Day debuted in the hour that used to host The Chew on September 10. The slot is apparently not necessarily a desirable one.

The source also allegedly tattled to Radar, “It’s [GMA Day] been a huge ratings disappointment for the network… Worse yet, viewers seem to hate Michael on it.”

Radar also reported that the ABC executives who lured the former NFL star away from Live to GMA in 2016 are no longer employed by the network. The entertainment site alleges that Strahan is now afraid for his future with the company.

Ripa was blindsided by her co-host’s abrupt 2016 exit, after what she felt was a “betrayal” by both Strahan and the network. After a nearly week-long absence from her morning talk show — a break she’d said she needed to “process” the news of Strahan’s move to GMA — Ripa returned to the show.

She explained to viewers upon her return, “What transpired over the course of a few days has been extraordinary, in the sense that it started a much larger conversation about communication and consideration and most importantly respect in the workplace.”

After almost one year of searching for a replacement, Kelly Ripa welcomed Ryan Seacrest as her new co-host in May of 2017. She and Seacrest have settled into a comfortable rhythm on the series, and fans seem pleased with their easy banter with one another. Ratings for Live with Kelly and Ryan have held steady since his arrival to the daily daytime talk show.

There has been no confirmation about the status of GMA Day, Michael Strahan leaving GMA, or a return to Live for Strahan from the ABC Network.