Lynzy Lab’s Song About Trump’s ‘Scary Time For Young Men’ Remarks Goes Viral

The dance lecturer from Texas State University lists off a variety of things that women actually have to worry about in her son.

Lynzy Lab, a dance lecturer at Texas State University, created a video of her singing a song she wrote, lamenting a recent observation by President Donald Trump in which he suggested the MeToo era was a scary time for young men in America.

Lab’s response, which includes her playing the ukulele, is an at-times satirical take on the president’s comments, in which she points out all the scary things that exist in her world as a woman. As part of her first verse points out:

I can’t walk to my car late at night while on the phone

I can’t open up my windows when I’m home alone

I can’t go to the bar without a chaperone

I can’t wear a mini skirt if it’s the only one I own

“A Scary Time,” the name of the song that Lab wrote, has taken social media by storm. The YouTube video has been viewed more than 500,000 times, and a tweet in which Lab shared her song has amassed more than 100,000 retweets since she first shared it on Monday morning.

“I did not expect such an overwhelming response,” Lab said, according to reporting from Boston.com.

In the tweet Lab shared, she wrote, “It’s a really scary time for dudes right now. So I wrote a song about it.” But listening to her song makes it clear that her comments are a sarcastic take on what the president had suggested.

Indeed, the chorus to her song points out that things really aren’t that bad for boys in America, compared to what women like Lab have to put up with.

Yeah, it sure is a scary time for guys

Can’t look at any woman or look her in the eyes

It’s so confusing, is it rape or just being nice

So inconvenient that you even have to think twice

Many on social media shared her video, and took note that the words Lab sang provide a pretty clear contrast of what women face in their daily lives versus the inconvenience of what men might have to consider when they go about their day-to-day business. Even actor Mark Ruffalo chimed in on the video’s message.

“Listen to women like @MercedesLynz to give you an idea of the world as they experience it,” he wrote in a tweet sharing the song.

Lab concludes her video by singing one last version of the chorus — only this time, pointing out that Trump’s and other men’s views that this is a scary time for boys isn’t quite true, singing out a call to action for women to speak up:

It’s not such a scary time for boys

They’ve always had the upper hand they’ve always had a choice

It’s time for women to rise up, use our collective voice,

The day to vote’s November 6, so let’s go make some noise

“Go vote,” she says at the end of the song.