‘RHONJ’ Joe Giudice Stunned, Judge Rules He Will Be Deported Back To Italy, Per ‘Radar’

A judge ruled today, October 10, that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice must be deported back to his native Italy from the United States in an immigration court this morning, according to Radar Online.

Radar reported Judge John Ellington’s announcement as follows.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief,” he stated in Pennsylvania’s York Immigration Court. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

Giudice, 46, appeared at his hearing via a teleconference. He is currently being detained at a prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

The former reality star is currently serving a sentence for being accused of engaging in bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. He and wife Teresa allegedly netted over $5 million over a 10-year period. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison and set to be released in August of 2019.

On October 2, 2014, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in a federal prison. She was released in December of 2015.

Giudice seemed shocked at the judge’s ruling.

“I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case,” he remarked, shocked at the ruling. “If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now,” said Guidice, according to Radar.

“I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me,” he continued.

“I get no joy in telling a family this news,” Judge Ellington responded.

The judge explained, however, that Giudice has a chance to file an appeal on this ruling by November 9.

Giudice begged the presiding judge during his last court hearing on September 1 to allow him to stay in the United States with his wife and four daughters.

“I’ve been here my whole life, I wouldn’t know what to do in any other country,” he remarked at that time.

Teresa and Joe, who wed in 1999, share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

Teresa Giudice remarked on the Season 8 reunion show of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that she “wouldn’t mind” moving to Italy if her husband was deported, as reported by Us Weekly. She noted, “Italy’s a beautiful place to live. Whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

Joe Giudice came to the United States as an infant but never became a citizen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo TV.