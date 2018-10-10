Jennifer Garner Dating Again Following Ben Affleck Divorce, Per ‘People’

Jennifer Garner may find herself a new boyfriend soon. The actress is said to be dating again following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

According to an October 10 report by People, Jennifer Garner is doing well in the days since finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck, and is finally ready to get back out there and put herself on the market.

“Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can. She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment, but she was ready to sign the papers,” an insider stated of Garner and Affleck’s divorce.

“Jen doesn’t want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating. She has been on dates, but it seems she isn’t serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job,” the source continued.

As many fans know, it has been a rocky few years for Jen and Ben. The couple split three years ago, but hadn’t been in any rush to end their marriage officially. In addition they have been working hard to co-parent their three children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Ben Affleck has also been struggling with alcohol addiction, and has entered rehab with the help of Jennifer Garner in order to get treatment for the affliction.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” Affleck said in a statement following his rehab stay.

In addition to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce, Jen has seemingly been dealing with the media stories about their relationship, children, and Ben’s sobriety — as well as her former husband’s love life.

Affleck previously dated Saturday Night Live producer, Lindsay Shookus, until the couple called it quits in August. The actor then began dating Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

The couple dated while Ben was in rehab, but reportedly split this week after taking a weekend getaway to Montana together.

Although Jennifer Garner’s marriage to Ben Affleck is completely over, it seems that she is open to finding love again in the future.