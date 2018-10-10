2018 iPad Pro Details Leaked

iPad Pro is expected to get external display support and new Apple Pencil.

Another major Apple product that’s anticipated in the coming weeks has been revealed, thanks to the efforts of 9TO5Mac. The site uncovered accurate images, specs, and more for the iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and Apple Watch Series 4.

Today, they are citing sources familiar with the development of the eagerly awaited iPad Pro lineup. Everything about iPad Pro will be new, starting with the screen, according to 9TO5Mac.

“The new iPad Pros will have an edge-to-edge display and will not feature a Home button, much like the iPhone. Unlike the iPhone, however, the iPad Pro will not have a notch. Even though the new 2018 iPad Pro models will sport thinner bezels, those bezels will still be wide enough to accommodate the TrueDepth camera system necessary for Face ID.”

Those following the iOS 12.1 beta since this Summer have observed that the iPad is treated as if it were an iPhone X-style device, with a notch in the middle and wings on either side. It is unknown whether there will be two sensor trays to handle both orientations, or just one that can handle multiple orientations.

The other bombshell is that the new iPad Pro tablets will head even further into the traditional computer space by offering USB-C and external display capabilities. Current iPads already have external keyboard support. The new capability could imply long-awaited support for an external pointing device, such as a mouse or trackpad.

Photo by Stephen Lam / Stringer, Getty Images

The information is more detailed than previous rumors. Both iPad Pro sizes will come in a wifi and an LTE variant. More surprising is the confirmation that there will be a new Apple Pencil.

Currently, there is an awkward physical pairing mechanism that involves inserting the stylus into the lightning port. Apple addressed this with their education-focused iPad event in the spring, but that solution only applies to the education market. It looks like Apple will be bringing a pairing solution to the iPad that is more reminiscent of what they use for AirPods.

Finally, the Smart Connector is set to be replaced by a magnetic connector on the back of the device. Some blamed the Smart Connector for the sparse third-party accessory offerings. It is hoped that this redesign will reignite the iPad Pro accessory market.

Apple has yet to officially announce an October event, but such an announcement is expected any day. The event is presumed to cover new Macs as well as the more Mac-like iPad Pro.