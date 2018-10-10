Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Marries Heiress Tracey Kurland In Intimate Ceremony

The Duchess of Sussex's ex married a woman who is much richer than Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband has married a woman with more money than Prince Harry. Trevor Engelson, the former spouse of the Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot with wealthy heiress Tracey Kurland after one year of dating, according to The Daily Mail.

The Hidden Hills, California, ceremony was described as a “casual but intimate affair—a world away from Meghan’s huge marriage to Harry in England.” A wedding guest told The Mail that bride and groom “looked so much in love and very happy together. The whole event was so them.”

But the scaled-down nuptials had nothing do with lack of funds. Engelson is a successful film producer and Kurland is a dietician and wealthy heiress to her mortgage lender dad’s $200 million. In comparison, Prince Harry’s net worth is about $25 million, per Business Insider.

In June, the Huffington Post reported that Engelson proposed to Kurland in Napa Valley just days after Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. Kurland gushed that her groom is the love of her “entire life” and posted photos of her beau getting down on one knee. She also flaunted a massive elongated cushion-cut diamond engagement ring, while Engelson described himself as the “luckiest guy I know.”

Trevor Engelson was previously married to Meghan Markle, his girlfriend of seven years, from 2011 to 2013. The former couple’s first wedding was very different than their subsequent weddings to wealthy partners.

According to Express, Meghan and Trevor married in a small ceremony in Jamaica’s port of Ocho Rios, but the partying went on for four days. And instead of a Claire Waight Keller gown like she wore for her wedding to Prince Harry, Markle wore a simple white, floor-length, strapless dress between bikini breaks. Trevor Engelson wore a white linen shirt and casual white chinos for the low-key ceremony.

After her 2013 divorce, Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016 after friends set them up on a blind date. Meanwhile, Engelson announced plans to produce a TV series loosely based on his relationship with the former Suits star turned royal bride. Last year, Deadline reported that Engelson is behind a fictional pilot about exes who had children together and follows the ex-husband with his ex-wife and her new royal spouse.

“Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level,” the description of the show revealed.