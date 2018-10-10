'Intense' arguments with his married girlfriend and financial issues led to his suicide

The inquest was held this week into the death of Mark Vanderpump, the brother of Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump who died after an overdose of alcohol and pills in April, and it was determined that he took his own life purposefully.

The Daily Beast says that Mark Vanderpump, the older brother of Lisa Vanderpump had a previous suicide attempt over Christmas and was said to have remained in a downward spiral until he tried again in April during a text fight with his married girlfriend.

The coroner in Gloucestershire said that she sorted through many text messages between Vanderpump and his girlfriend, Gemma Ramsay, which indicated that his actions were not a cry for help but rather an intentional act.

The deceased’s sister, Lisa Vanderpump, who appears on the Bravo shows Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules has not publicly commented on the coroner’s suicide ruling.

Last year Mark Vanderpump’s relationship with Gemma Ramsay hit the news when she had a confrontation in the Inverness Airport with her husband, Mike Ramsay and filed charges. Mike Ramsay was found not guilty, but in the court case, the matter of his wife’s relationship with Vanderpump became public. The Ramsay’s admitted in court that the argument was over her indulgence in plastic surgery and her extramarital relationship with Vanderpump, 59, a sometimes DJ.

“It was better to have an adulterous wife than have no mother for our two children.”

Mark, Lisa Vanderpump's brother, intended to kill himself owing to personal and financial turmoil, according to the coroner https://t.co/6XAQ72jAjP — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 10, 2018

At the coroner’s inquest in Gloucester, Jonathan Vanderpump, the father of Mark and Lisa Vanderpump, testified that he found his son unresponsive, surrounded by pills and alcohol. Mark Vanderpump died soon after, and the cause of death was determined to be drug and alcohol toxicity, but it was up to the coroner to determine the manner of death.

At the inquest, the coroner spoke about the long chain of text messages between Vanderpump and Ramsay.

“In the early hours of April 30, they are arguing via text and essentially it is clear he says goodbye to Gemma. As part of that, he posted a picture of pills on a table. He made it clear he was taking those. No further messages were sent or received till 9.15am on the Monday morning when Gemma attempted to contact him but there was no response.”

The coroner added that Vanderpump’s relationship problems combined with financial struggles obviously led him to the conclusion that he no longer wanted to live.

“It is clear from the text messages that his difficulties with his new relationship had reached a critical point during the month of April and the arguments between them were getting more intense in nature. This was a tragic loss of a man facing numerous life circumstances and ending his life in that way.”

Lisa Vanderpump and her brother had a strained relationship at the end of his life after the two had a public row in a restaurant in January in New York. Onlookers said that both Vanderpumps were upset, and so were Lisa Vanderpump’s husband and daughter.

“Lisa and her husband Ken and daughter Pandora were eating dinner with her brother Mark and a few others. They were all obviously really upset. Lisa and her brother were shouting at each other so that the entire restaurant could hear!”

Despite their differences, Lisa Vanderpump was crushed by the death of her brother.