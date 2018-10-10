Melania Trump Says She Has Been Blackballed By Some Aid Groups Due To Her Husband’s Politics

First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, cannot do some of the charity work she wants to engage in because some groups have blackballed her due to President Donald Trump’s controversial politics.

On Wednesday Good Morning America teased an interview in which Melania spoke to ABC host Tom Llamas in an interview promoting the upcoming documentary Being Melania – The First Lady, according to a report from Business Insider.

The interview marked the first time in over a year since she participated in a solo interview with a major network, and it’s been a year filled with some tumultuous situations including the book from Stormy Daniels and Trump’s admission that he did pay money to keep Daniels and another woman quiet leading up to the 2016 Presidential election.

Melania was in Egypt on her first ever solo tour as FLOTUS when she spoke with Llamas about what surprised her most about being the first lady.

She told Llamas,

“It’s sad to see that organizations and foundations I want to partner with choose not to because of the administration and I feel they are choosing the politics over helping others.”

EXCLUSIVE: "I support the women and they need to be heard," first lady Melania Trump tells @ABC’s @TomLlamasABC when asked if she supports the #MeToo movement, but says "you need to have evidence" to accuse someone of sexual assault. https://t.co/V3BYtwPY1O pic.twitter.com/pyLrXCoY8S — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2018

During the discussion, Melania didn’t name names, but she did speak out and said that the organizations that turned her down know who they are and she admonished them for allowing politics to keep them from allowing her to help bring awareness and funds to the causes.

The Daily Mail reported that the first lady agreed to the interview without any preconditions, and she was incredibly open and candid about several topics. Llamas asked Melania about the infamous Zara jacket with “I Really Don’t Care Do You?” emblazoned on the back that she wore while visiting a detention center for migrant children in Texas.

Other topics included in the interview are details about FLOTUS’s support of the Me Too movement, which she said she supports, but she added that she also feels that men need to be supported. Another tough topic she faced the difficulties of dealing with her husband’s infidelities. Of course, in that, Melania joins former First Lady Hilary Clinton in having to handle in such a public manner while living in the White House.

As the first lady, Melania’s platform is Be Best, which is an anti-bullying campaign. Many people find her stance ironic considering that Trump often uses Twitter as a platform to bully people who don’t agree with him.

The documentary Being Melania – The First Lady airs at 10 pm ET on ABC this Friday.