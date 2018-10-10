‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Finds Rafe In A Compromising Position With Sami

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that the drama between Salem’s couples will continue to be amplified, with characters Hope, Rafe, Sami, Eric, Nicole, Brady, Kristen, John, and Marlena at the center of the drama.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be stunned to find her man Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) in a compromising position with his former wife Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Sami and Rafe have a long history, and Hope will likely be jealous and angry when she sees them together.

Sami has already nearly ruined Hope and Rafe’s marriage. The last time the character came back to Salem, she was in a bad spot, and after a fight with Hope, Rafe went running back to his ex-wife.

The pair comforted each other and ended up in bed together. Although they both agreed not to tell anyone, news of the one night stand quickly traveled and was revealed to Hope just hours after she and Rafe had tied the knot.

Hope considered divorcing Rafe, but the couple eventually worked through their issues and have been on the mend as of late. However, when Hope sees Rafe comforting Sami during another tough time in her life, she’ll likely be suspicious and angry about their bond.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) considers some extreme measures to get rid of her husband Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and rekindle her romance with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Will the couple resort to murder to be together?

In addition, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will continue to pull the wool over Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) eyes. He’s currently pretending to have feelings for her in hopes of getting close enough to get answers about whether or not EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott) is still alive.

In the latest #DAYS, John and Marlena discover what happened the night of their almost-wedding.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/cwyKeQP4uS — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 10, 2018

Brady’s father John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will also be dealing with some drama. Days of our Lives fans know that John was forced to marry Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) as apart of his plan to save Marlena Evans’ (also Hall) life, and now that decision will come back to haunt him as Hattie will continue to be a thorn in John’s side.

Days of our Lives fans can watch all of the drama go down in Salem when the soap airs weekday afternoons on NBC.