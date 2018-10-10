Meghan Markle’s Family Continues To Cash In On The Duchess’ Name

Embarrassing Meghan is now basically a family business for Thomas Jr, Thomas Sr., and Samantha.

Meghan Markle’s family (excluding her mother, Doria Ragland) continues to embarrass her, almost daily, to the point that it’s become a cottage industry for that side of the family. In fact, as E! Online reports, embarrassing their relative is literally how the family makes money.

Before Meghan and Harry made it official, Meghan’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., was just a regular guy, living pension check to pension check in a Mexican retirement village. Her half-sister, Samantha (who went by her last name, Grant, until Meghan got big and then changed it to Markle), her half-brother, Thomas Jr., and even her nephew, Tyler Dooley, all got by doing whatever it is they did before their relative became a big name.

Now that Meghan is married into European royalty, is unimaginably rich, and is the apple of the British public’s eye, her family back home isn’t going to fade back into obscurity lightly. Nor are they going to pass up on those sweet, sweet checks they get for giving salacious interviews to tabloids.

Samantha said as much to Good Morning Britain in July.

“Let’s face it—we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals and, as a family, we’re not subject to royal protocol.”

Will Samantha Markle ever leave Meghan Markle alone? https://t.co/0LFdVuRH89 pic.twitter.com/vla6TUOjfT — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) October 7, 2018

For a while, it looked like Meghan’s dad would be the family’s torch-bearer when it came to embarrassing Meghan. But due to his failing health and the fact that, as Samantha continually reminds you, he already has a foot in the grave, Samantha has now taken up that mantle.

And take it up she has.

She’s given interview after interview after interview. She showed up unannounced at Kensington Palace – in her wheelchair – and promptly got turned away. She’s hire a publicist. She’s angled for a spot on Celebrity Big Brother. She’s supposedly writing a tell-all book.

And she makes no apologies.

“For someone to say, ‘Oh you shouldn’t take any money. You should turn down a paycheck,’ well, go tell your boss you don’t want a paycheck for interviewing me because that’s cashing in.”

So how much money is Samantha (and to a lesser extend, the Thomases and even Tyler) making from all of this? That’s hard to say. Thomas Sr. supposedly got paid £1,500 (a hair under $2,000) for those famed, staged paparazzi photos from the weekend of the Royal Wedding. He got paid $10,000 for a sit-down with Piers Morgan. And as for the rest of them, it’s anyone’s guess.

One thing is clear, however. For the Markle family, when you’re old and broke and need money (like Thomas Sr.), when your real-life career fails to hit it big (like Samantha), or when you’re young and starting out and just need to make a big name for yourself (like Tyler), if you have a famous relative you can always make ends meet by dragging their name through the mud in the press.