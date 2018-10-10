Kylie Jenner’s New Hairstyle Channels Mother Kris

The model, who is constantly changing up her look, is now rocking a pixie haircut that is strikingly similar to her mom's

Kylie Jenner is the ultimate chameleon, and she’s never been afraid to take a chance in changing up her style, particularly when it comes to her hair. This week the focus has been on the trendsetter’s newest look, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently made some waves on social media for getting her stylist to lop off a few inches from her locks and for emulating a family member’s style.

The makeup mogul and model debuted her hot new pixie hairstyle on Instagram stories in a post she captioned “obsessed with you @Kris Jenner.” The caption that the 21-year-old Jenner placed on the image made it seem as if the statement was a direct call out to her mom, letting her know that she had channeled her hairstyle for her latest ‘do.

Per E! News, Kylie Jenner shared two photos regarding the cut with her fans on social media platforms, and the young mom can be seen Facetiming with Kris Jenner in them. And, although Kylie’s mom takes up a large amount of the image, what really draws the eye is Kylie Jenner’s new hairstyle and how strikingly similar it is to her mom’s.

What’s more is that when you compare the two short hairstyles, you can see that they both accentuate and flatter the two famous ladies’ delicate features. Those cheekbones!

Like Mother, Like Daughter! Kylie Jenner Channels Mom Kris with a Short Pixie Cut – https://t.co/Z5jJ5UD0mV https://t.co/RdCex54SOb — Washington Press Magazine (@washpressmag) October 10, 2018

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery they say, and Kris Jenner’s ear-to-ear smile in the pic likely indicates that her youngest daughter’s tribute has her seal of approval. We’re not sure if the short haircut tribute to her mom is temporary for the Kylie Cosmetics maven, but knowing how Jenner likes to change things up, we’ll probably see her debuting a new hairstyle before long.

Here are a few photos of Kylie Jenner’s ever-evolving hairstyles over the years, followed by her thoughts on what drives her to mix up her look.

“People know I do what I want. They just don’t know what to expect.”

View this post on Instagram bubblegum A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 21, 2018 at 8:30pm PDT

“I always try to be different. I always try to do new things. I think my following started to get a little bigger when I was just figuring out my style and who I was.”

“I change my style maybe every month. I’m, like, punk one month, ghetto fab the next, classy the next. I’m just young and finding out who I am.”

“Not everyone was dying their hair blue and green, you know.”