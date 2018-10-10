Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Nickelback, & Others Soak Up The Hate In The Latest Edition Of ‘Mean Tweets’

Jimmy Kimmel’s funniest celebrity segment is back, and this time it brings together musicians from all backgrounds, including Miley Cyrus, Tyga, Gwen Stefani, Imagine Dragons, Elvis Costello, The Strokes, and Jason Derulo.

In honor of the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel Live! released the fifth edition of “Mean Tweets: Music Edition.” For the skit, Kimmel gathered a bunch of celebrities and had them read evil things Twitter users have said about them. And this time, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga may have gotten the nastiest insults.

“TYGA PANTS TO[O] TIGHT. #D***LESS,” the tweet from user @anditsme_Luda read. Another user questioned his skills by saying, “Tyga raps like ya homie that can’t really rap but always be rapping.” Fortunately, the star was able to laugh the haters off.

While some musicians, including Tyga, Pink, and ScHoolboyQ were able to find laughter in the social media commentary, others, such as Miley Cyrus and Jason Derulo, appeared to be genuinely offended by the anonymous comments.

“Miley Cyrus is a smelly pirate hooker” didn’t draw a great reaction from the pop star, who silently gave the middle finger to the camera.

The Chainsmokers also starred in one of the funniest moments of this edition of “Mean Tweets,” as they laughed out loud after reading a tweet that said, “One of my employees was talking about how The Chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don’t deserve all the hate. So I fired him.”

Pink’s reaction was almost as great as her mean tweet, which read, “P!nk is aging pretty well for a pig,” as the rock legend laughed it off and tried to make a hilarious pig-like face.

Nickelback is so used to criticism by now that they sure know how to take it and turn it around to their advantage. After reading a tweet that said, “I would rather stab myself in the taint than hear another Nickelback song,” lead singer Chad Kroeger responded by saying, “That’s funny, that’s how we make Nickelback songs.”

Other favorites included:

Gwen Stefani: “Gwen Stefani really is the worst thing to ever happen. Period. Full stop. #UghBarf.”

Dua Lipa: “WTF is a dualipa sounds like a sloppy b**w job.”

Luke Combs: “Peep the fact that Luke Combs looks like the guy who changes your oil at Jiffy Lube.”

Jason Mraz: “Why is Jason Mraz the unofficial soundtrack for s**t BBQs?”

To watch the full sketch, check the video below.