Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Finalize Prenup To Protect Her Huge Fortune, Per ‘People’

Ariana Grande and her fiance Pete Davidson have reportedly finalized their prenup agreement, which could hint that a wedding may be happening soon.

According to an October 9 report by People Magazine, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s prenup agreement is basically in the books. The pair is said to be on the cusp of signing the papers that protect their individual assets in the event of a divorce, and with the singer’s net worth being over $45 million, it seems that she may want everything in order before walking down the aisle.

Davidson, who stars on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, spoke out about having a prenup with Grande during the show’s season premiere earlier this month. During the “Weekend Update” segment, Pete joked about his impending marriage to Ariana, claiming that he obviously wants a prenup.

“Obviously I wanted one, you know, so God forbid we split up and then she takes half my sneakers,” the SNL funnyman joked.

“No look, I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman; I think it’s dope. I live at her place. She pays like 60 grand for rent, and all I have to do is, like, stock the fridge,” Pete said laughing through his comments about his relationship.

Although Ariana Grande is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Davidson’s fortune is nowhere near that of his fiancee. Pete’s net worth is said to be around $3 million thanks to his job on SNL, as well as his work in movies such as Trainwreck and Set It Up.

Grande recently spoke out about her upcoming marriage and claimed that the wedding will likely be sometime in 2019. The singer says that she, her mother, and her friends have already been thinking about ideas for the ceremony and reception and claims that she couldn’t be more excited to marry Davidson.

“He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day. My friends and I — and my mom and everybody — have been brainstorming and sharing ideas. It’s really fun. I work so much I’ve never spent so much time planning something that’s personal, that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m gonna cry. I’m just so excited,” Ariana stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson ignited pregnancy rumors when the singer posted a photo of herself with a baby playpen in the background. However, she later clarified that the device is used to house the couple’s pet pig, whose name is Piggy Smalls.