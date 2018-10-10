‘Big Brother’ Star Christmas Abbott Gives Birth To ‘Strong’ Baby Boy

The 'Big Brother 19' alum welcomes her first child one year after she landed in third place on the CBS reality show.

Christmas Abbott’s bun is finally out of the oven. The CrossFit guru and Big Brother 19 alum gave birth to her first child with fellow fitness star Benjamin Bunn on Oct. 8 in South Carolina. The baby boy, named Loyal Atticus, came a few days after Abbott’s due date and measured 22.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Abbott told ET she put a lot of thought into her son’s unique first name but changed her mind about his middle name at the very last minute.

“My family has a history of strong and unique names, so I wanted to follow suit,” Abbott explained. ” I chose his first name, Loyal, because I believe it will guide him to have strong integrity through his life. It’s a reminder that family comes first, which is why it is his first name. I chose his second name, Atticus, from the Greek educator and philosopher to embrace balance and fairness through understanding.”

Abbott added that she hoped her son will “embrace his name as his own and follow the greatness he can bring to this world through love, understanding, and fair action,” then explained how she came up with Loyal’s second name.

“I had a short list of names and actually had a different second name picked that I felt VERY confident in it up until the moment he was born. However, when I sat with him after the chaos and reflected on our journey together to this point and who he could become in his life, it was switched. The name, which was not my first choice until this moment, stayed stuck on my tongue as I watched him in this new world. My heart sang and I knew he was special and needed a strong, unique name to remind him of his what he can contribute to this world.”

Christmas Abbott thanked fans for their support after the arrival of little Loyal. The reality star posted captioned an Instagram photo of her cradling the newborn with a lengthy caption about her labor and the arrival of her son, who she described as “strong as hell.”

“It’s been a tough but incredible time,” Abbott wrote before promising more details about her son’s birth at a later time.

According to Us Weekly, Christmas Abbott stunned fans when she announced her surprise pregnancy on Instagram in March, telling her followers that she and Bunn “couldn’t be happier with this news and are over the moon excited about this wild, new journey.” The reality star documented her entire pregnancy on social media, including a stream of pregnancy progression photos and a CrossFit workout she did on her due date last weekend.

Last year at this time, Christmas Abbott was single as she ended her run as a runner-up on CBS’s Big Brother with a broken foot. Her current relationship status with Bunn has not been revealed.