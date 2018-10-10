Taylor Swift Flaunts Toned Legs In Stunning Mini Dress, Calls Herself ‘Mother Of Snakes’

Taylor Swift isn’t afraid to show some skin. The singer appeared at the American Music Awards on Tuesday night, and turned heads in a stunning metallic mini dress while walking the red carpet.

According to an October 9 report by Daily Mail, Taylor Swift donned the retro Balmain dress, which shimmered in the light, along with matching thigh-high boots, and large rectangle earrings for the American Music Awards, which she opened with her song, I Did Something Bad.

The performance delighted fans as Taylor lit up the stage wearing a sequined bodysuit, flipped her hair, danced with her crew, and sang the lyrics with a fierce look on her face. She even included the large snake prop from her Reputation tour into the background of the performance.

Later, Swift relaxed, taking off her heeled boots and showing off her long, toned legs via her Instagram account. In the photo, Taylor sipped a drink, and sat next to her pregnant friend, Claire Winter, as she revealed that while Claire was an “expectant” mother, she was the “mother of snakes.”

Fans may remember that Taylor Swift adopted the snake imagery following a very public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. It all started when Kanye sang lyrics about Taylor in his song, Famous, which Swift deemed inappropriate.

However, Kim and Kanye later posted a video of themselves on the phone with Taylor asking her permission and getting feedback on the lyrics from the singer herself. Kim later insinuated that Taylor was a snake for calling Kanye out on the lyrics.

Fans immediately began to blow up Swift’s social media feeds with snake emojis, and she ran with it. The singer used her feelings and fed them right into her album, “Reputation,” with was full of sass, and of course, snakes.

Meanwhile, it was a huge night for Taylor Swift. In addition to opening the American Music Awards, the singer also won four trophies during the night, including Artist of the Year, giving her a total of 23 AMAs, and destroying the previous record held by music icon, Whitney Houston.

During her time on stage, Taylor used the platform to encourage people to vote in the midterm elections on November 6.

“This award, and every single award given out tonight, were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people? The midterm elections on November 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys,” Taylor Swift told fans in her acceptance speech.