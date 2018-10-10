Mariah Carey Accused Of Lip Syncing During Her American Music Awards Performance

Mariah Carey took to the stage at the American Music Awards on Tuesday night for the first time in 10 years, but not all viewers were happy with her performance.

According to Fox News, many social media users promptly complained that the diva was in fact lip syncing as she debuted her new single With You, which is off her new album.

One Twitter user said “Stop lipsyncing Mariah,” while a more diplomatic one said “Mariah looks great but why is she lip syncing?!” A more critical user took it next level by saying “Someone take Mariah to karaoke and teach her how to lipsync better #AMAs.”

However, hardcore fans also set to defend the pop star, with one saying “Mariah has earned her stripes so if she chose to lip sync tonight’s performance then so be it. Sis gave us “Butterfly” and for that flawless album I will always be grateful.”

Following the social media reactions regarding the 48-year-old’s AMAs performance, a representative for the singer told Fox News that “we can’t even get through five minutes without someone trying to tear her down.”

Carey performed the sultry new single in a hot pink gown while a dozen shirtless male dancers writhed at her feet, in her first stage appearance at the awards show since 2008. With You was officially released on October 4 and will appear in her new album, which is set to be released somewhere later this year.

“I’ve been working on my new album for a while. This is a labor of love and I’m really excited. This is me at this moment in my life being able to express myself as a writer and a singer. I’m just really in a good place,” she told People recently.

Mimi is also extending her The Butterfly Returns residency at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, into 2019, with new dates in February announced. The singer also claimed that while her upcoming album will feel “current,” she’s not following in anybody’s “trends.”

“My fans just want to hear me express myself and speak from the heart and sing from the heart. Some of the record is lighthearted and fun, and some [songs] I really went deep in terms of the lyrical content. There’s a nice cross-section of things,” the singer said.

Carey has 10 AMAs under her belt, and she has received the prestigious Award of Achievement twice — once in 2000 and once in 2008. And to this day, she still holds the record for being the solo artist with the most No. 1s hits of all time.