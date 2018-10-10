Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Shows Some Skin In Boston

Rob Gronkowsi’s girlfriend Camille Kostek loves to document her life and work via social media, and this week was no different.

Camille Kostek revealed to fans that she was celebrating Hub Week in Boston on Tuesday. The Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram to reveal a new photo of herself looking stunning in the natural light of the Massachusetts sun and showing off some skin in the process.

Kostek, who dates New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as fans like to call him, looked Boho chic in a pair of jeans, white, off the shoulder blouse with lace detailing from the brand Ivory and Chain, and a Panama hat from Sensi Studio.

Camille smiled for the camera as her long, blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled straight underneath her hat. She wore a natural makeup look, which showed off her freckles.

On her Instagram story, Kostek shared the fun activities from her day at Hub Week, which is a festival were “art, science, and technology collide.” Camille’s favorite part of the festival was seemingly the silent disco, where guests wear headphones and dance around, but no one else can hear the music that they are listening to through the earpieces.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek is often in Boston where her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski plays. Fans are used to seeing the model’s fun social media posts, and she often uses the outlet to express her love and support for Gronk and the Patriots.

As many fans know, Camille and Rob met when she was a cheerleader with the team, but didn’t start dating until after she left the squad back in 2015. They’ve been dating ever since, barring a brief split back in 2017.

The pair seemingly called it quits for a bit last year, as the media reported that Gronkowski had moved on from the relationship. However, they were back together by May and have been nearly inseparable ever since.

Kostek often shows off her love for her boyfriend and the Patriots by posting cute photos of herself decked out in her best NFL gear and rooting for her home team on Sundays.

However, Camille Kostek claims that life in the spotlight with Rob Gronkowski isn’t always easy.

“I am such a private person. It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over…But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that. It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think,” Kostek previously stated about her high profile romance.