Pete Davidson Masks His Ariana Grande ‘Dangerous Woman’ Tattoo

The 'Saturday Night Live' star altered one of his most visible tattoos.

Pete Davidson is done with his Dangerous Woman tattoo. The Saturday Night Live star has altered his famous neck tattoo that was inspired by fiancée Ariana Grande’s look for her 2016 studio album.

Davidson covered his original tattoo—ink that depicted Grande’s famous Dangerous Woman bunny ears and mask cover art—with a large heart with the letter “A” next to it. An insider told Page Six the revised tattoo does not signal trouble in paradise, but that the comedian simply transformed his tat to match a heart tattoo Grande has inked on her body.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are known for dedicating tattoos to one another. Page Six reports that the “Sweetener” singer has a minimum of six tattoos on her body that pay homage to her boyfriend of less than six months.

The lovebirds first got a set of matching cloud tattoos on their left middle fingers then went on to get matching tattoos that say “REBORN” and “H2GKMO,” which stands for Grande’s go-to catchphrase, “Honest to God, knock me out.” Grande also has the badge number of Davidson’s late firefighter father, Scott—who tragically died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City when his son was just seven years old— tattooed on her ankle, as well as ribcage body art that appears to be done in her fiancé’s handwriting.

And when Grande’s manicurist posted a photo of her client’s Chanel-inspired manicure earlier this year, fans noted that Davidson’s first name was tattooed across Grande’s left-hand ring finger in dainty cursive lettering. The “Pete” tattoo is on the same finger as Grande’s 3-carat engagement ring, according to People.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged in June just a few weeks after they started dating, and the succession of tattoo tributes soon started. Davidson’s own tattoo artist even tried to stop the comic from getting any more ink related to his superstar fiancée. In an interview with Page Six, tattoo artist Jon Mesa, who previously covered Davidson’s ink dedicated to ex Cazzie David, said he warned the Saturday Night Live star against getting any more girlfriend tats, but his plea fell on deaf ears.

“I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife,'” Mesa told Page Six. “Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”