American Music Awards 2018: The Complete List Of Winners

The 2018 American Music Awards had its fair share of fabulous moments: from Jennifer Lopez’s stunning debut of her latest tune “Limitless,” to the debut of Carrie Underwood’s growing baby bump, to Taylor Swift using her acceptance speech to get viewers to register to vote.

Despite all these moments and many other memorable events throughout the evening, the focus was all on the winners who took home the show’s iconic clear pyramid for their work in the music industry.

While the Grammy Awards are awarded based on votes by members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the AMAs are determined by a poll of music buyers and the public.

The AMAs weres created by Dick Clark in 1973 to compete with the Grammy Awards, which at the time, were the gold standard of awards for the music business.

Who took home the award for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Tour of the Year? Scroll below to see all of the winners from the 2018 American Music Awards.

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock

Migos

Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Favorite Song Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown

Favorite Female Artist Country

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group Country

Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Album Country

Kane Brown – Kane Brown

Favorite Song Country

Kane Brown – “Heaven”

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Favorite Album Rap//Hip-Hop

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentlys

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B

Khalid

Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B

Rihanna

Favorite Album Soul/R&B

XXXTENTACION – 17

Favorite Song Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars & Cardi B – “Finesse”

Tour of the Year

Taylor Swift

Favorite Music Video

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

Favorite Artist Alternative Rock

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist Latin

Daddy Yankee

Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist Electronic Dance Music

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By

Favorite Social Artist of the Year

BTS

New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

The AMAs are known to help usher in awards season, which hits its stride in the coming months when the following awards shows will announce their winners.

Look for the People’s Choice Awards to air on November 11, the SAG Awards on January 27, 2019, the Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, the Writers Guild Awards on February 17, 2019, and the Academy Awards on February 24, 2019.