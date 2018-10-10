American Music Awards 2018: The Complete List Of Winners

The 2018 American Music Awards had its fair share of fabulous moments: from Jennifer Lopez’s stunning debut of her latest tune “Limitless,” to the debut of Carrie Underwood’s growing baby bump, to Taylor Swift using her acceptance speech to get viewers to register to vote.
Despite all these moments and many other memorable events throughout the evening, the focus was all on the winners who took home the show’s iconic clear pyramid for their work in the music industry.
While the Grammy Awards are awarded based on votes by members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the AMAs are determined by a poll of music buyers and the public.
The AMAs weres created by Dick Clark in 1973 to compete with the Grammy Awards, which at the time, were the gold standard of awards for the music business.
Who took home the award for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Tour of the Year? Scroll below to see all of the winners from the 2018 American Music Awards.
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock
Migos
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”
Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown
Favorite Female Artist Country
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group Country
Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Album Country
Kane Brown – Kane Brown
Favorite Song Country
Kane Brown – “Heaven”
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Favorite Album Rap//Hip-Hop
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentlys
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B
Khalid
Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B
Rihanna
Favorite Album Soul/R&B
XXXTENTACION – 17
Favorite Song Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars & Cardi B – “Finesse”
Tour of the Year
Taylor Swift
Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”
Favorite Artist Alternative Rock
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Artist Latin
Daddy Yankee
Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
Favorite Artist Electronic Dance Music
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By
Favorite Social Artist of the Year
BTS
New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”
The AMAs are known to help usher in awards season, which hits its stride in the coming months when the following awards shows will announce their winners.
Look for the People’s Choice Awards to air on November 11, the SAG Awards on January 27, 2019, the Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, the Writers Guild Awards on February 17, 2019, and the Academy Awards on February 24, 2019.