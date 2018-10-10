Bethenny Frankel Is Dating Paul Bernon Just Two Months After Dennis Shields’ Death, Reports ‘People’

Bethenny Frankel reportedly wasted no time moving on from her late beau.

Bethenny Frankel is moving on from her years-long relationship with the late Dennis Shields.

Just two months after Shields tragically died of an apparent drug overdose, multiple sources have confirmed to People magazine that the Real Housewives of New York City star is dating real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon.

According to Bernon’s LinkedIn page, he is the “co-founder and partner of Burn Later, a Los Angeles-based film finance and production company.” Among Bernon’s accolades are films including Drinking Buddies and Best Kept Secret.

The outlet revealed Bernon graduated with a BA from Boston University’s College of Communication and also has his Master’s in Real Estate from New York University.

As for his career in real estate, his LinkedIn page revealed Bernon is “a managing partner at Rubicon Real Estate, LLC, which owns and manages a portfolio of investment properties in New England, Texas, and Utah.”

Frankel and Bernon were first linked to one another romantically earlier this week after the Real Housewives of New York City star was seen walking hand in hand with Bernon in Boston. Frankel was also seen kissing her rumored new man near Boston College, where she was photographed holding his face as he leaned in for the kiss.

While Bernon appears to work in all different areas around the country, his LinkedIn page says he’s located in the “greater Boston area.”

Following Frankel’s visit to Boston, the longtime reality star took to Twitter, where she gushed over her love for the town.

“Each time I revisit Boston, I love it more & more…What a beautiful city that has evolved so much since my days living here,” she wrote.

Paul Bernon can be seen in the photo below, second from the left.

Since losing her late boyfriend Dennis Shields to a rumored drug overdose in August, Bethenny Frankel has been chronicling her grief on Instagram and Twitter and channeling her heartbreak into positivity as she continues to assist in Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling,” she told People last month. “I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it.”

“People are suffering way more than I am,” she added. “People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.”