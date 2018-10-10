Carrie Underwood Wows As She Displays Growing Baby Bump And Toned Legs At AMAs

Carrie Underwood was in full baby bump mode at the AMAs.

Carrie Underwood graced the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night. She belted out an emotional performance singing her new song “Spinning Bottles.” Before she took to the stage, she walked the red carpet while displaying her growing baby bump. The expectant mom was glowing the entire time, and even more so after she took home the award for Favorite Female Country Artist.

Underwood walked the red carpet in a gorgeous black gown with sparkling gold vines down the front. It had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit on one side that displayed her toned leg. She completed the number with matching gold shoes and dangling earrings. You could say that she sparkled the entire night.

As reported by People, the 35-year-old singer later performed “Spinning Bottles” on a round spinning stage surrounded by lit candles that were displayed in bottles. Wearing a full-length maroon dress, Underwood sang her heart out in the tune that was written about those going through substance abuse. She received a standing ovation for her emotional performance.

Carrie told the magazine in her red carpet interview that the song was a difficult one to write and to sing about, but it needs to be put out there.

“I feel like when we wrote this song ‘Spinning Bottles’ we kind of each had people in our heads go through this. It’s hard to write, it’s hard to get it out, it’s hard to say it’s gonna go on the album. It’s difficult to sing it to the world, but its life; that’s a part of life. It’s hard to just put yourself out there like that.”

#CarrieUnderwood helped slow it down at the end of the night #AMAs https://t.co/27wI9Q2z8k — On Air/Ryan Seacrest (@OnAirWithRyan) October 10, 2018

She did put herself out there and did an amazing job. During her acceptance speech after she was announced as the winner of the Favorite Female Country Artist award, Carrie Underwood thanked her fans who have stuck by her, not only throughout her entire career but especially the past year when she was going through her most difficult moments. Underwood also took to her Instagram after the show to express her thankfulness for all of the support.

“Such a wonderful night! I am honored and humbled by the love I received from you all tonight. I made absolutely no sense in my speech and didn’t say half of what I should’ve, but I want you all to know that your support means everything to me!”

She also expressed how honored she is to represent the women of country music. She then said that she was going to head home to “peel off” her dress and get some cuddles in with her sweet son Isaiah. Carrie Underwood is one happy and grateful mama.