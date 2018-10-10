Michael Avenatti Challenges Donald Trump Jr To MMA Fight For Charity

Lawyer and frequent critic of the Trump administration Michael Avenatti decided to take his verbal sparring to a more physical level, calling out Donald Trump Jr. for a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight, with the money raised from it going to charity, according to Business Insider.

News of the proposed fight came from Avenatti himself, as he proposed the plan to NBC reporter Dylan Byers while they were both at the Vanity Fair Summit on Tuesday. Byers took to Twitter to report the suggestion, which Avenatti confirmed through his own account.

Avenatti then proceeded to go more in-depth into his vision for the event, suggesting in a follow-up tweet that the profits could be “split 50% to rebuilding Puerto Rico and 50% to @RAINN.” RAINN is the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, an organization that operates a 24-hour hotline for victims of sexual assault.

Avenatti appeared ready to press forward with the event as soon as Trump Jr. confirmed, tweeting “Just waiting on Bif [Trump Jr.] to confirm. #Basta.”

Avenatti and Trump Jr.’s relationship has definitely gotten more verbally combative in the past week, with the lawyer even going so far as to suggest on Twitter that Trump Jr. will be “indicted” on federal charges in the near future.

Trump Jr. hasn’t been quiet either, tweeting out on Monday, “Who else is excited about Avanetti/Weiner 2020?!? It’s gonna be Carlos Dangerous.” The tweet references former New York Democratic representative Anthony Weiner who is currently in the middle of a 21-month jail sentence for sending obscene materials to a minor, who was prone to using the alias Carlos Danger when involved in illicit conversations. CNN reported on Wednesday that it has been ruled that he can be released three months early, moving forward his release date to May 2019.

Avenatti responded to Trump Jr. by tweeting, “If I were you, the last thing I would be doing is referencing other people getting out of federal prison… Because after you are indicted, you will likely be passing them on your way in. BTW, they don’t have silver spoons or gold toilets in the joint. Buckle up Buttercup.”

Avenatti rose to public prominence, as well as became a target of the Trump administration, as the representative of adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, for whom he submitted a motion to overturn a 2016 non-disclosure agreement that Daniels had signed with President Trump. He also represented Julie Swetnick, a woman who levied accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.