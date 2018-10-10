Georgia Woman Calls Police On Black Man Babysitting White Kids, And He Records It

A Georgia woman reportedly stalked a black man before calling the police after she saw him with two white children eating dinner at a Subway located inside a Walmart, The New York Post and other outlets are reporting.

Corey Lewis, 27, who runs a youth-mentoring program in northwest Atlanta named Inspired by Lewis, recorded his interaction with the police officer who responded to the woman’s call through a series of Facebook live videos, which he shared on the social media platform on Sunday. In the video, Lewis can be seen in a car with the boy and the girl in the backseat as he says that the woman is following him into his neighborhood.

Lewis pulls over in front of a house and gets out, as he continues to show a gray car several feet behind him on the street.

“The lady followed me home because I’ve got two kids. Look, I’ve got two kids that don’t look like me,” he says in the video, showing the boys who smile at his phone. “Two beautiful kids, by the way. Look at that smile.”

In another video (shown below), he records the police arriving. Lewis explained to the officer that he is babysitting the two kids, and that he had taken them to eat dinner at the Subway in Walmart before he stopped to get some gas, which is when the woman, who had already been following them, approached and asked if the kids were OK.

“Why wouldn’t they be OK,” Lewis asked the police officer rhetorically.

Lewis said that the woman then came back and asked to talk to the little girl, as per the video. After the interaction, the woman began to follow the trio in her car, he said.

After hearing Lewis’ version of what happened, the police officer asked the children to step out of the car. The kids, a 10-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy, according to The Post, explained who Lewis is and that he is babysitting them. The officer can be seen taking his hand to his face, as if frustrated, before saying that the woman was concerned because it involved children.

“All because I got two kids in the backseat who do not look like me, this lady took it upon herself to say that she’s going to take my plate down and call the police,” Lewis said in another Facebook video. “It’s crazy. It’s 2018 and this is what I’ve got to deal with.”

The string of videos has since gone viral, some of which received nearly half a million views. The interaction also inspired the hashtag, “Babysitting While Black.”