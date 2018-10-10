Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Vote In The Midterms During AMAs Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift shook things up at the American Music Awards on Tuesday night when she decided to stand up for her beliefs and urged her fans to vote in the midterm elections.

As she accepted her award for Artist of the Year, the singer encouraged her fans to register and vote in the upcoming elections, according to E! Entertainment.

“This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people?” T-Swift asked the audience.

“It is the midterm elections on November 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Swift announced on Instagram last Sunday that she would be voting for Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee in the midterms, a move that prompted a spike in voter registration both in Tennessee and across the country. Following her public political statement, there were over 51,000 new registrations on Vote.org, a nonpartisan website that helps people register to vote and find polling locations.

The 28-year-old pop star has stirred away from voicing her political opinions in the past, but she said she changed her mind after “several events in my life and in the world in the past two years.”

Swift arrived at the AMAs red carpet in a stunning Balmain dress and boots, and she kicked off the awards show at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. with a performance of her hit tune I Did Something Bad. She then went on to win Tour of the Year, as well as Favorite Pop/Rock Album for her latest studio release reputation.

But the highlight of her night came when she accepted her award for Artist of the Year, making her the most awarded musician in AMAs history.

“I understand how lucky I am to have anyone that cares about me or my music. Every time that you have made me lucky enough to ever get to stand on a stage and have something really sparkly in my hands and say thank you, every single time this happens, it means something differently to me,” the pop icon said.

“This time, it represents encouragement and motivation for me to be better, work harder and make you guys proud as much as I possibly can.”

Not everyone is happy with Swift’s newfound political voice – particularly U.S. President Donald Trump. After hearing about her Instagram post, Trump said he liked her music “about 25% less now” because of her support for the Democrats.