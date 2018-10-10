‘Days Of Our Lives’ Matriarch Peggy McCay Dead At 90, Two Weeks After TV Husband

The soap legend played the Brady matriarch for 35 years.

Peggy McCay, the beloved actress who portrayed matriarch Caroline Brady for more than 30 years on Days of Our Lives, has died. McCay, who passed away from natural causes, was 90 years old, TV Line reports.

The death of the soap legend was confirmed by McCay’s longtime co-star, Deidre Hall. The Days of Our Lives veteran posted the sad news on Twitter and Facebook, telling fans: “Our dearest Peggy McCay has left us. “She was a friend, an activist, and a real scrapper! I remember meeting her at the bedside of a dear, very ill friend. I backed her up as she ferociously took on doctors and nurses to make sure he had the very best care. She fought that hard for all her causes. Passionate and tireless. And how she loved being Caroline!”

Peggy McCay joined Days of Our Lives in 1983. The actress received five Daytime Emmy nominations for her work as Caroline Brady on the long-running NBC daytime drama, most recently in 2016 when she was 88 years old. The legendary actress also won a primetime Emmy in 1991 for her guest role on CBS’ The Trials of Rosie O’Neill. McCay’s long list of acting credits also includes a run on the 1960s soap opera The Young Marrieds and roles on classic TV shows such as The Andy Griffith Show, Perry Mason, Gunsmoke, Barnaby Jones, L.A. Law, and Lou Grant, per IMDB.

Peggy McCay’s death comes just two weeks after the passing of Frank Parker, her longtime leading man on Days of Our Lives. Last month, Deadline reported that Parker, who played Shawn Brady on the NBC soap, died from complications of Parkinson’s disease and dementia at age 79. Parker made his Days debut as the Brady patriarch in 1983 alongside Peggy McCay and played the role opposite his leading lady until his retirement from the soap in 2008.

In addition to Deidre Hall, many other soap stars paid tribute to Peggy McCay, including Days co-stars Jen Lilley, Billy Flynn, and General Hospital’s Jackie Zeman and more. Days of Our Lives star Thaao Penghlis took to Twitter to caption a photo of McCay with: “Always a classy lady our Emmy winning Peggy McCay who cared about her craft, her fellow actors and the Life of Days. She reigned well in this most pressured profession of Daytime.”

You can see social media reaction to the death of Peggy McCay from her peers below.

I just heard the news that #PeggyMccay has passed. She was like a real grandmother to me, a mentor, a great source of encouragement, and she was so hilariously fierce. You are deeply missed Peggy! #RIPGrandmaCaroline ????#Days pic.twitter.com/EPZh7yt1Tf — Jen Lilley (@jen_lilley) October 10, 2018

Just heard Peggy took her Final bow. RIP love…you’re a star forever! — Billy Flynn (@billymflynn) October 10, 2018

I adored Peggy. She was funny, witty, and a superb actress and scene partner. She leaves a bright legacy. #RIP #Days @nbcdays https://t.co/pSv70KhqlI — Martha Madison (@Marth27) October 10, 2018

God Bless #PeggyMcCay. You have so many friends and fans who will always remember you. https://t.co/Y7di2g1oZG — Jackie Zeman (@JackieZeman) October 10, 2018

