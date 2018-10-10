Kaley Cuoco Says She’d Be ‘Fine’ If Husband Karl Cook Left Her Tomorrow

‘The Big Bang Theory” star doesn’t rely on her wealthy husband for money.

Kaley Cuoco is still in newlywed mode, but she also still prides herself on her independence. The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory star, who married husband Karl Cook in June, told Women’s Health that while she is very happy to be married, she doesn’t “need” her husband for anything.

After 12 years playing Penny on the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco is one of the highest paid stars on television. But her future husband had never even heard of her or seen her show when they met at an equestrian event two years ago.

“It was great because he never kissed my a– at all, and he never cared about any of that,” Cuoco told Women’s Health of Cook. “He loved that I loved horses. It became a big talking point for us.”

The actress went on to explain that Cook, an accomplished equestrian and the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook, is a trust fund baby with his own money, so there was never any fear that he was after hers.

“We bonded a lot over having the same kind of outlooks on life, insecurities, dating. He comes from a very well-to-do family, so there’s all these [preconceived ideas] of being spoiled, and blah, blah, blah. And he’s just the opposite.”

Cuoco said she likes the fact that she is financially set—indeed, the CBS star earns a reported $1 million per episode just for her work on TBBT, according to Forbes— and that her husband was just as an added bonus to the life she had already created for herself. Cuoco also reiterated that while she loves her man, there is no neediness there.

“I don’t need Karl for anything. If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too.”

Kaley Cuoco’s new comments come as she is at the height of her career as an actress. Cuoco recently told Entertainment Tonight she is still focusing on her career despite the fact that she wants to start a family with Cook.

“I’m not there yet,” Cuoco said when asked if she is ready for motherhood. “I’m not quite there yet but I know that I will be ’cause I love kids. But I’m a worker bee right now — kind of my career is my focus and my husband. But, we love kids and we love animals so we’re meant to have children.”

Cuoco, who was married to former tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015, told People she found her soulmate with Cook.

“He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go,'” Cuoco said of Cook. “And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

Kaley Cuoco is currently starring on the 12th and final season of The Big Bang Theory on CBS.